Indore News: AI-Based Dental Device Design By Sri Aurobindo Dental College Wins United Kingdom Patent |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant achievement in advanced dental technology, Sri Aurobindo Dental College has secured a prestigious design patent certificate from the United Kingdom Government for an Artificial Intelligence (AI)–based dental device.

Developed under the Sri Aurobindo Group’s efforts to provide modern and patient-friendly healthcare solutions, the innovative design integrates Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) technology with AI.

The AI-based design was created by the Department of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics and is titled “AI-Augmented CBCT Analysis and Root Resorption Risk Prediction System.” It has been officially registered with the UK Government’s Intellectual Property Office. The patent certificate was issued by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, UK Intellectual Property Office, under authority of Adam Williams.

The design patent is registered in the names of Dr Ashish Garg (Head of Department), DrKamalshikhaBaheti, Dr Amit Tripathi, DrShabdikaBaghel, DrSania Khan, DrShrutiGurjar, Dr Pooja Ushadevi, DrYashRimjha, DrPragati Singh, and Dr Riya Jain, recognizing their collective contribution to its development.

DrMehak Bhandari, Pro-Chancellor of Sri Aurobindo University and Managing Director of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), said the AI-based device will play a crucial role in enhancing future dental treatment planning. By accurately assessing positions of teeth and molars, the system will help clinicians make precise and informed treatment decisions.

Dr Ashish Garg, who led the long-term development for the patent, explained that the AI-augmented CBCT system is particularly useful in predicting the risk of root resorption during orthodontic treatment and providing highly accurate diagnostic analysis.

Currently, patents for advanced AI-based dental device designs are limited to a few hospitals in major metro cities. This marks the first time a dental college in Indore has received a UK Government patent certificate for an AI-based medical device design, placing the city prominently on the global dental innovation map.