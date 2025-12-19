MP News: Urban Administration Department Orders For Weekly Report On 109 Legacy Waste Sites Of State | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration Department (UAD) has issued an action agenda following a recently held meeting, directing urban local bodies across Madhya Pradesh to systematically manage 109 identified legacy waste sites and submit weekly progress reports to the UAD. The action-taken report on 23 agenda points was released on Friday.

The meeting was held at UAD headquarters, though municipal commissioners of Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Sagar municipal corporations were absent. The agenda emphasizes strengthening urban governance, accelerating development works and improving administrative efficiency in urban bodies.

Urban local bodies have been instructed to pass resolutions in their respective councils for filling vacant posts and forward these proposals to the department for further action. Suggestions have also been sought for amendments to recruitment rules and for the proposed integration of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act and the Madhya Pradesh Municipalities Act, with the aim of simplifying and streamlining urban legislation.

A key focus of the meeting was the control of stray cattle and street dogs in urban areas. Urban bodies have been asked to immediately furnish information in the prescribed format regarding the current situation. Directions were issued to constitute monitoring committees and appoint nodal officers for managing stray animals, including along national highways and within municipal limits.

PMAY and AMRUT 2.0 review

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), around 3,000 applications are pending across the state due to issues related to nominees and incomplete information. Urban bodies have been instructed to coordinate with district collectors and hold meetings to resolve these cases promptly.