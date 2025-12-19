 MP News: 2 Arrested After Fight & Hooliganism Reported At Chhatarpur Stadium -- VIDEO


Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
MP News: 2 Arrested After Fight & Hooliganism Reported At Chhatarpur Stadium -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of fighting and disturbance of public peace has come to light at the city stadium in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur. 

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, showing a group of youths involved in a physical fight.

The incident took place in the Civil Lines police station area. Taking action in the case, Civil Lines TI Satish Singh arrested two accused, identified as Kunwar Parmar and Raj Singh Thakur, for creating disorder and indulging in hooliganism at the stadium.

According to police, Raj Singh Thakur is a resident of Panautha village under Eesangarh police station, while Kunwar Parmar belongs to Kalapani village under Orchha Road police station. Preventive action has been taken against both accused.

Police said that efforts are underway to identify and trace other youths involved in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

