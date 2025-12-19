Bhopal News: Man With Mental Health Issues Dies After Slitting His Throat | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man died after he allegedly slit his own throat in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, as reported on Friday.

According to information, he was identified as Ayush Mehta, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Bhopal.

He died during treatment at Hamidia Hospital on Friday morning and had attempted suicide by injuring his throat on Thursday night.

‘NASA girlfriend is calling’

According to the police, he spoke to his mother before taking the extreme step and said that his ‘NASA girlfriend’ was calling him and that he wanted to go to space with her.

Family members said that Ayush had been suffering from mental health issues for many years.

Police said Ayush had completed an MBA but was staying at home. His father, an engineer who worked as a private contractor, had passed away earlier.

Ayush’s mental condition had been unstable since 2002 and he often spoke incoherently and argued with his mother over marriage.

On Thursday night around 10 pm, Ayush allegedly injured his throat with a kitchen knife inside his bedroom.

‘Not the first attempt’

His mother immediately called relatives and the police for help and rushed him to the hospital, where he later died during treatment. Police have registered a marg and started an investigation.

A caretaker of the deceased said that Ayush frequently behaved violently. He assaulted his mother and often talked about going to America or working with NASA.

He had also misbehaved with doctors in the past.

Police confirmed that this was not his first suicide attempt, as he had tried to harm himself in a similar manner earlier but was saved at that time.