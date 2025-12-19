MP News: Veteran Actress Poonam Dhillon Visits Khajuraho, Encourages Youth To Pursue Art | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The renowned Hindi film actress Poonam Dhillon visited Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho on Friday. She received a warm welcome from the local administration, members of the film fraternity and her fans.

Addressing the press, she said that Khajuraho is not just a tourist destination but a living symbol of India’s cultural and artistic heritage.

She praised the historic temples, their fine sculptures and the peaceful atmosphere. She stated that such heritage sites strengthen India’s identity at the global level.

She also emphasised that film shoots and cultural events should be encouraged at historical places like Khajuraho, as this would boost tourism and create new opportunities for local youth.

FP Photo

‘Young people must take interest in art’

The actress also spoke about the changes in Indian cinema, saying that today’s films are moving forward with new ideas, fresh subjects and advanced technology, which is a positive development.

She advised young people interested in art and acting that hard work and discipline are the keys to success.

Poonam Dhillon appreciated the warmth and hospitality of the people of Khajuraho, saying that she always feels positive energy and peace whenever she visits the city.

After the press interaction, fans were excited to meet her and take photographs.

Her visit has created a cultural and cinematic buzz in Khajuraho and people connected with art, culture and tourism have shown great enthusiasm regarding her tour.