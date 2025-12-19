MP News: 'Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi...' Drunk Teacher Caught Singing In Front Of Students During Class At Mandla Government School-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a teacher, appearing to be under influence of alcohol, singing in front of the students during the class has gone viral on social media. The video is said to be from a government school in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh.

The clip shows accused teacher Mahesh Kumar singing Altaf Raja's famous' 'Tum toh Thehre pardesi,' as students sat with notebooks and pencil, expecting an academic session.

At times, he is also seen reciting poetry, completely ignoring the educational needs of the children.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the teacher, Mahesh Kumar, teaches at Gwari Tola Unnayan Shiksha Guarantee School in Ahmadpur Gram Panchayat of Mandla district.

The incident has sparked outrage among parents and the local community, who expressed disappointment over the negligence shown in a government-run school.

Many have questioned the overall state of education in rural Madhya Pradesh and the supervision of teachers.

Following the viral video, the concerned education department has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Officials have assured that strict action will be taken against the teacher as per government rules.

Meanwhile, social media users continue to express their anger and demand accountability to ensure that such incidents do not affect the learning environment of children.

This incident has also serious concerns about the quality of education in rural areas.