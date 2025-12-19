 MP Man Escapes In Filmy Style From Parked Police Van As Cops Fail To Match His Average Running Skills; Netizens React To Dramatic Video
The high-speed sequence, which unfolded on public roads, looked less like a routine police operation and more like a movie shoot - minus the background music and stunt directors. Onlookers were quick to capture the moment, joking that all it needed was slow motion and dramatic dialogues.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
MP News: Accused Escapes From MP Police's Van, Netizens Ask for Clarification -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video captured a bizarre escape by a detained man from police custody, leaving the cops in shock! Though the cops tried to chase him, but failed to match even the average running skills of the accused.

Primary details reveal the video could be from outskirts of Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh, however, the location is yet to be confirmed.

The video is being widely circulated on social media. The clip video shows the police vehicle parked on the roadside, while some cops try to make a repair. It further shows the accused criminal smoothly opening the gate; and seeing a clear passage, he started running barefoot.

The scene seems to have come straight out of a Bollywood action film. In the incident, commuters were also left amused and astonished.

The escape looked dramatic, making the netizens flood the comment section with varying comments.

Madhya Pradesh December 19, 2025 Weather Update: Bright Days, Freezing Nights; State Shivers As...
Netizens question MP Police

The incident has sparked curiosity among netizens, who are now asking Madhya Pradesh Police to clarify the real story behind the ‘filmy’ incident.

Was it a serious criminal on the run, or just another case of reality trying hard to imitate cinema?

While the visuals provided plenty of entertainment, citizens are keen to know the actual matter and whether the chase ended with a heroic arrest - or a plot twist.

Further details are awaited.

