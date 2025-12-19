 Madhya Pradesh December 19, 2025 Weather Update: Bright Days, Freezing Nights; State Shivers As Temperatures Drop To 6–8°C
Even though the sun is bright outside, cold conditions continue indoors across Madhya Pradesh. Winter has tightened its grip with chilly mornings and nights. Bhopal and Indore are seeing cool days, while Gwalior and Chambal remain colder. Clear skies will continue, no rain is expected, and temperatures may drop further in northern areas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Step outside and the sun looks bright and pleasant, but the moment you walk indoors, the cold clearly takes over. This is the current weather story of Madhya Pradesh, where winter has fully settled in.

Mornings and nights are cold, and even during the day, people are keeping sweaters and shawls close.

Weather Forecast

Weather officials say the sky will stay clear and dry across Madhya Pradesh for the next few days. No rain is expected. Cold mornings and nights will continue, and temperatures may drop further in northern areas.

The day starts on a chilly note with temperatures around 9 to 11 degrees Celsius in Bhopal. As the sun rises, the weather becomes comfortable, and the maximum temperature reaches around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius. Still, homes and offices remain cold, especially in the early hours.

Indore is also seeing similar conditions. The minimum temperature is close to 10 degrees, while the daytime temperature stays between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. The sunshine helps during the afternoon, but the cold returns quickly after sunset.

The winter chill is stronger in Gwalior, Morena, and the Chambal region. Night temperatures here are dropping to 6 to 8 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coldest parts of the state. Cold winds are adding to the discomfort, while daytime temperatures remain around 20 to 22 degrees.

Mornings are cold with temperatures between 8 and 10 degrees, and afternoons remain mild at around 21 to 23 degrees Celsius in Jabalpur and Rewa.

People are advised to stay warm and take care, especially during early mornings and late evenings.

