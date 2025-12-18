Bhopal News: Gunjan Foundation Adding Zing To Life Of Oldies For Past 16 Years |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Music enthusiasts in their 60s, 70s and 80s are learning to sing at Gunjan Foundation in the city.Established in 2009 by music maestro Kailash Yadav, the foundation was born from profound personal loss.

Named after his late wife, Gunjan Yadav, who had a deep love for music, the academy keeps her passion alive. Today, it welcomes learners ranging from four to 87 years old.

The diverse group, including businessmen, engineers and retired officers, is united by a shared love of melody. Students get opportunities to showcase their talent through two public performances annually.

81-year-old Indu Kale, a homemaker, says she has been learning to sing for six years. “I became alone after my husband’s death. My neighbours, who learnt from Kailash sir, encouraged me. I joined and started enjoying it,” she says. “Kailash sir is not only a good teacher but a good human being. I became part of the Gunjan family.”

70-year-old PrabhakantKatare, retired engineer and former chief in Urban Development Department, says he started formal training three years ago. “Singing was my hobby, but work left me no time. After retirement, Kailash sir helped turn my hobby into reality. I performed on stage and received great appreciation,” he adds.

65-year-old Ashwani Kumar Upmanyu, retired chief engineer, Water Resources Department, says he has been learning for five years. “Music was my passion, but my transferable job didn’t allow time. Now, I am happy, relaxed, and enjoying it.”

I have been teaching for 30 years, with students aged 4–87. Most are in their 60s. They not only learn but perform on stage, amazing audiences with their talent,says Kailash Yadav.