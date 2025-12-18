MP News: Police To Study Accidents Through Survivors’ Accounts

Bhopal News: Police To Study Accidents Through Survivors’ Accounts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya pradesh): In a bid to curb the rising number of road accidents, police have decided to directly interact with accident survivors to study and understand the real causes behind such mishaps.

Officials believe that firsthand accounts from survivors can provide crucial insights into what went wrong in the moments leading up to an accident.

Survivors will be asked detailed questions about the circumstances of the mishap, including whether it occurred due to their own error, negligence of another driver, overspeeding, poor visibility, engineering flaws, bad road conditions, distractions, or any other factor.

After analysing the inputs received, police will identify common patterns that frequently lead to major road accidents. As part of the initiative, police stations have been instructed to identify recent accident cases where survivors are available and capable of explaining the sequence of events. Their feedback and suggestions on preventing such incidents will be documented and forwarded to senior officials.

In addition to interacting with survivors, police will also closely examine CCTV footage of major accidents. Officials said video evidence often reveals critical factors such as speeding, red-light violations, wrong-side driving and risky overtaking, which may not always be clearly reflected in initial reports.

Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that apart from survivors’ feedback, valuable suggestions are also being received through the traffic QR-based feedback system. All these inputs are being studied to improve traffic management and strengthen accident-prevention strategies, the officer said.

Officials further stated that accident hotspots and vulnerable stretches across the city have already been identified. Based on the combined analysis, police aim to introduce targeted measures to improve road safety and reduce accident numbers in the coming days.