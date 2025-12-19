 MP News: Live-In Partner Murdered In Narmadapuram, Accused Arrested
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 12:24 AM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The City Kotwali police have solved a murder case involving a woman living in a live-in relationship, with the arrest of the accused within days of the incident. Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna has announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for the police team for their prompt and effective investigation.

The case came to light on December 12, when Ashok Goswami reported that his sister, Geetabai (36), was found hanging in her rented house, allegedly having died by suicide. A case was initially registered, but during the investigation, police noticed suspicious marks on her neck. A post-mortem examination later confirmed that Geetabai had been murdered and her body was staged to appear as a suicide.

Further investigation revealed that the deceased had been in a live-in relationship for the past 3 4 years with Balram alias Golu Sen (42), a resident of Balaganj, Narmadapuram. Police found that frequent disputes between the two had led the accused to plan the murder.

On the night of December 11 12, when Geetabai was alone at home, Balram allegedly strangled her with a thread and later hung her body using a saree to mislead investigators. The accused has been arrested and produced before the court. Further investigation is underway.

