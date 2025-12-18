MP News: High Court Directs Amicus Curiae To Study Government Plan On Accident Control In Indore

MP News: High Court Directs Amicus Curiae To Study Government Plan On Accident Control | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court directed the amicus curiae to study the plan presented by the state government to control accidents and breaches of traffic rules in Indore city.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf issued the direction during hearing of a suo motu petition registered on a news report related to the tragic accident that claimed lives of three people and left 14 others injured at night in Indore on September 15.

The state government has filed the plan to control accidents and breach of traffic rules in Indore city, Deputy Advocate General Swapnil Ganguly said. The court has asked the amicus curiae advocate to study the plan, he said.

In the incident, a heavy goods vehicle (truck) entered into the residential area of Indore from Kalani Nagar Square to Bada Ganpati Square, which is approximately 2 kms in the peak hours of the evening.

The truck was being driven in a very rash and negligent manner, whereby it hit several vehicles and repeated accidents were caused on the road. 35 people were reported to have been injured, 12 with grievous injuries and 3 people lost their lives besides damage to several vehicles on the road.