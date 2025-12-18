Indore Metro PIL: High Court Directs Collector To Forward Representation To Principal Secretary | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed principal secretary (Urban Administration and Development) to consider a representation related to the ongoing Indore Metro Rail project and take a decision before January 28.

The division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi was hearing a petition filed by social activist Kishore Kodwani. The court noted that an earlier order passed in October 2021 had directed Kodwani’s objections to be decided by the District Planning Committee (JilaYojanaSamiti). However, the state government informed the court that the committee is no longer in existence, due to which the representation remained undecided.

Taking note of this, the High Court directed the Indore collector to forward Kodwani’s representation to principal secretary (Urban Administration and Development), Bhopal. The official has been asked to consider and decide the matter in accordance with law before the next date of hearing. The court also ordered that the decision be placed before it through the government advocate.

The matter has now been listed for January 28, 2026.

The order came amid strong objections raised by the petitioner over the state government’s failure to file a reply in the PIL despite repeated directions. Kodwani has contended that a stretch of the metro corridor between Bengali Square and the Airport poses a serious threat to Indore’s heritage structures, such as the High Court building, Rani Sarai and Rajwada,environment and urban landscape. He has sought a stay on the project, pointing out that no response has been filed even after nearly 11 months.

Kodwani also raised concerns over excavation and construction work near sensitive locations such as the High Court building, Rani Sarai, and Rajwada, alleging that no approval has been obtained from the Archaeology Department for work in these zones.