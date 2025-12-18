Indore News: School Students Explore Science And Sustainability At IIT Workshop |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore, in collaboration with the Biotech Research Society of India (BRSI), organised a one-day biotechnology popularisation and skill development workshop for school children on the institute campus. The programme was conducted under the theme “The Green Catalyst: Science, Sustainability & Business (GC-SSB)”, aiming to promote scientific awareness, sustainability thinking and interdisciplinary learning among young students.

The workshop witnessed the participation of 50 students from Classes 9 to 12, representing six schools from Indore and nearby regions, including PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Indore, Bal Vikas Mandir Higher Secondary School, Simrol, Jai Guru Dev Higher Secondary School, Simrol, Sandipani Government Higher Secondary School, Shivnagar (Block Mhow), Government Higher Secondary School, Simrol, and Government School, Chikhli.

During the inaugural session, students were introduced to the broader scope of biotechnology and its role in addressing environmental challenges. Special emphasis was laid on psychology and cognition studies by Dr Kedarmal Verma, an expert in psychological studies, which is helping students to understand how human behaviour, perception, and decision-making influence scientific innovation, environmental responsibility, and sustainable practices. Students were also informed about latest technologies introduced in civil engineering field by Dr Akshay Pratap Singh.

Prof Hem Chandra Jha interacted with students on “Drug Use and Environmental Impacts”, highlighting the unavoidable use of pharmaceuticals, their entry into the environment, and strategies to mitigate pharmaceutical pollution. In another session, Dr Ritu Kothari Jain addressed “Microplastics in Water, Water Contamination and Conservation”, discussing sources of water pollution, its effects on ecosystems and human health and the importance of sustainable water management.

As part of experiential learning, students participated in guided visits to the Water Treatment Plant and Sewage Treatment Plant at IIT Indore, gaining firsthand exposure to real-life engineering applications.

The workshop concluded with a valedictory session and certificate distribution. The event was convened by Dr Ashootosh Mandpe.