 Indore News: Couple's Body Recovered After 15 Days From Lasudia Residence; Investigation On
On Thursday, some residents gathered and looked into the first floor from the balcony, where they noticed a strong smell. After this, the police were informed. The couple had been living at Satellite Junction since 2016. About 4 months ago, the husband had suffered paralysis. Police are investigating the matter further.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of a husband and wife were recovered from their residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday morning. 

According to information, neighbours informed the police after a foul smell started coming from the house.

When police reached the spot and entered the house, they found the husband lying on the bed and the wife lying in the bathroom.

The bodies are believed to be around 15 days old. The incident took place in the Lasudia area near Satellite Junction in Indore.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Kanhaiya. The name of his wife has not been confirmed yet.

Police said Kanhaiya was paralysed, while his wife was suffering from mental health issues.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the police are questioning nearby residents to gather more details.

Local residents said the woman was last seen on October 26. Neighbours had been discussing for the past 2-3 days that the couple had not been seen for a long time. 

On Thursday, some residents gathered and looked into the first floor from the balcony, where they noticed a strong smell. After this, the police were informed.

The couple had been living at Satellite Junction since 2016. About 4 months ago, the husband had suffered paralysis. 

Police are investigating the matter further.

