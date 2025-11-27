Indore News: 10-Year-Old Son Witnesses Father's Horrific Death As Speeding Car Knocks Him Down

35-Year-Old Man Dies, Brother Critically Injured After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man died after he was hit by a speeding car while crossing road in Indore on Wednesday. The impact was so severe that he tossed in air and was thrown about 20 feet away.

Unfortunately, his little son witnessed the horrific scene as he stood on roadside.

Asked son to wait, but never returned

According to police officials, Rajesh (32) a resident of Omaxe City, was hit by a speeding car near the Sheraton Hotel. It is reported that the father had taken his son for a ride at around 8 p.m. He parked his bike on the roadside on the bypass, asked his son to wait, as he went on to cross the road to pick up some groceries.

As he crossed the road, a speeding car hit him with such impact that he got tossed in air and landed 20 feet away.

An auto driver stopped and offered assistance. A police FRV van arrived shortly after, and Rajesh was taken to MY Hospital. Family members reported that after witnessing the accident, Akash's health deteriorated, and he was unable to speak to anyone.

Rajesh worked as a mechanic. He has three children and three brothers. Two of the brothers live in Bediya, a village in Khargone. Rajesh was also originally from the same area and had come to Indore for work several years ago. Police are gathering information about the car and driver from nearby residents.