Madhya Pradesh November 27 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State As Temperature Drops Below 10°C In Several Districts Including Gwalior, Morena, Chhatarpur |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave grips Madhya Pradesh as night temperature drops below 10°C in seven districts across the state including Gwalior, Chhatarpur and Morena.

According to meteorological department, average night temperatures are hovering around 15°C - 19°C. Meanwhile, day-time weather pattern has been fluctuating over the last few days. Bright sunshine is providing relief in some districts, while the days remain cool in many other areas.

Read Also Bhopal News: Youths With No Past Criminal Record Pose Challenge For Police

Inconsistent weather pattern for next two days

According to a senior weatherman, due to a shift in wind direction accompanied by the presence of light clouds, fluctuation in the weather pattern is likely to remain constant for next few days. Moreover, an active low-pressure area in the southern part of the country is causing overcast condition in several districts. However, the state is expected to be gripped under immense cold in coming days.

Snowfall continues in Uttarakhand, Himachal, and Jammu and Kashmir, but due to change in the wind direction the cold wave is not entering the state.

Read Also MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Local Transmission Service Of All India Radio In Ujjain

City-wise temperature

In the last 24 hours, Bhopal recorded 15.4°C, Indore 15.1°C, Gwalior 9.3°C, Ujjain 16.5°C, and Jabalpur 15.2°C. The minimum temperature in Naugaon, Chhatarpur, was 7.8°C, Morena 8.8°C, Rewa 8.9 °C, Datia-Chitrakoot 9.6 °C, Khajuraho 9.8°C, and Sidhi 10°C.

Snowfall in North brought early winter

Madhya Pradesh witnessed immense cold in the first week of November due to early snowfall in the north. cold winds quickly reached the plains, leaving the state shivering. Bhopal's 15-day cold wave was the longest since 1931. The night temperature dropped to 5.2°C, a record high.