MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Local Transmission Service Of All India Radio In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in presence of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan inaugurated the local transmission service of All India Radio (AIR) Ujjain during a programme held at Vidyapati Nagar on Wednesday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that this moment marks not merely the establishment of a new broadcasting centre but a historic milestone that will give a new dimension to the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of Ujjain.

With the commencement of local broadcasting, the city and the wider Malwa region will witness numerous benefits. During grand spiritual events such as the Simhastha Mahaparv, AIR will serve as the fastest, most reliable, and most effective medium for disseminating guidance, traffic updates, security messages, and information on missing persons, reaching lakhs of devotees.

Local culture, traditions, the Mahakal heritage, folk arts, folk songs, and the Malvi dialect will now be preserved and promoted through the authentic voice of Ujjain, further strengthening the cultural identity of Malwa. Local news, weather alerts, traffic updates, and government announcements will now reach the public promptly and accurately.

The CM added that with the commencement of this centre, nearly 100 local youths will gain direct employment in various domains including reporting, programme presentation, technical operations, editing, production, and field coverage.

Farmers and rural communities will receive weather updates, crop advisories, market rates, and expert opinions in the Malvi dialect, enabling more informed agricultural decisions. Artists, writers, poets, historians, scientists, and researchers will, for the first time, receive a prestigious and regular platform within their own city, allowing their talent to reach wider audiences.

Broadcasts on the Mahakal Corridor, festivals, and historical heritage will reach listeners across India and abroad, boosting religious tourism and the local economy. In any disaster or emergency, the local AIR station will function as the most trusted communication bridge between the administration and the public.

Union Minister Murugan said that the launch of the AIR centre in Ujjain marks a historic day. He noted that, owing to the special efforts of CM Yadav, the centre will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The event was attended by District in-charge minister Gautam Tetwal, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Additional Director General of AIR Krishna Das, Regional Channel Manager AIR Madhya Pradesh Yashwant Chivande, Director Doordarshan and AIR Madhya Pradesh Pooja Vardhan, Programme Head AIR Bhopal Rajesh Bhatt, and Programme Head AIR Ujjain Anamika Chakravarti.