MP News: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Session From Dec 1–5; Prohibitory Orders Issued |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 in view of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly sessions to be held from December 1 to 5.

The orders have been issued over possibilities of protests and rallies by various political and social groups near Assembly posing potential threats to law and order and interrupting the session’s proceedings.

Under the order gatherings of five or more people in public places within the restricted zone will be prohibited. Any such group will be treated as an unlawful assembly. Individuals are barred from leading or participating in rallies, demonstrations or public meetings.

Carrying weapons including lathis, sticks, knives, stones or firearms is strictly banned in the sensitive areas.

The order covers major routes and sensitive zones including the areas around Lily Talkies to 7th Battalion, MVM College, Airtel Tiraha to Roshanpura, Banganga Crossing to Raj Bhavan, Jinsi Square to Old Jail Road, Maida Mill to Board Office Square, Jharneshwar Temple Square to Roshanpura, Polytechnic Road to the Chief Minister’s residence and the entire vicinity of New Assembly, Raj Bhavan, CM House, 74 Bungalows, Press Complex, Satpura, Vindhyachal and Vallabh Bhavan.

No protests, rallies, sit-ins, or effigy burnings will be permitted during the enforcement period. However, wedding processions and funerals are exempt from the restrictions. Violators will face action under Section 223 of BNS.