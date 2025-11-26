MP News: Govt Afraid Of Taking Action Against Head Of 1.25 Lakh-Member AJAKS; Protests Over IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Statement Continue | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is no end in sight to the protests sparked by the statement of the president of the Anusuchit Jati Evam Janjati Adhikari and Karmachari Sangh (AJAKS) and IAS officer Santosh Verma on Brahmin girls.

The people belonging to the Brahmin community staged sit-ins outside the police stations in different parts of the state on Wednesday, demanding action against Verma.

The Brahmin leaders also handed over a memorandum to the president of the IAS association, Manu Shrivastava, demanding action against Verma.

The AJAKS has 1.25 lakh members across the state. Among all the employees’ organisations, the organisation has the highest number of members.

Verma has been recently elected president of the AJAKS. But the government is in a dilemma over acting against Verma, fearing anger among the employees belonging to the SC/ST community.

This is the reason that the government is avoiding an action arising out of the debate over Verma’s statement. So, the government is keeping mum over the issue.

A few Brahmin leaders of the BJP have criticised Verma’s statement. He has also tendered an apology, but there is no let-up in protests over the remark.

The government is silent, fearing that it should get involved in cast-related dispute.