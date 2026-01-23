Basant Panchami @ Disputed Bhojshala: Thousands Of Devotees Gather For Havan Amid Heavy Security; CCTV Drones Monitor Shobha Yatra-- Video

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of Hindu devotees thronged disputed Bhojshala in Dhar, to offer prayers to goddess Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Friday.

Special arrangements have been made for prayers. Havan (fire rituals) and recitations will continue until sunset.

The festival is conciding with the Jumma Namaaz, therefore Muslim community is scheduled to offer their Juma prayers from 1 PM to 3 PM in a separate area at Bhojshala, in line with the Supreme Court's order.

#WATCH | Dhar | Basant Panchami prayers and celebrations being held at Bhojshala, following the Supreme Court order allowing Hindus and Muslims to offer prayers at the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/lROdKZHxCN — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

To maintain law and order, more than 8,000 personnel from the local police, CRPF, and Rapid Action Force have been deployed. The area is being monitored using CCTV cameras, drones, and AI technology.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Thursday, while hearing a petition filed by the Hindu Front for Justice, granted the Hindu side full permission to worship Goddess Saraswati (Vagdevi) from sunrise to sunset. The court also allowed the Muslim side to offer Friday prayers from 1 PM to 3 PM. The court directed the administration to make robust arrangements for peace and security.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | SP Dhar Mayank Awasthi says," Detailed security preparations with deployment of police, CRPF and Rapid Action Force done. Dhar has been divided into 7 zones monitored by SP-level rank officers. Real-time monitoring using drones and CCTV cameras is… pic.twitter.com/hgQakwPwEZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

The bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Vipul Pancholi and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, in its order, appealed both the communities to maintain harmony and avoid any kind of communal clash.

Explaining the tight security arrangements, SP Dhar Mayank Awasthi said," Detailed security preparations have been made. Police, CRPF and Rapid Action Force have been deployed on the site and across the city.

"Dhar has been divided into 7 zones monitored by SP-level rank officers. Real-time monitoring using drones and CCTV cameras is underway. We have used AI technology to detect any abnormal activity. Drones will be used to monitor the route to be taken by 'Shobha Yatra'...As per SC orders, separate exit/entry points."

Dhar District Collector Priyank Mishra assured that, "Everything will happen without any hindrance."