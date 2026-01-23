 Basant Panchami @ Disputed Bhojshala: Thousands Of Devotees Gather For Havan Amid Heavy Security; CCTV Drones Monitor Shobha Yatra-- Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBasant Panchami @ Disputed Bhojshala: Thousands Of Devotees Gather For Havan Amid Heavy Security; CCTV Drones Monitor Shobha Yatra-- Video

Basant Panchami @ Disputed Bhojshala: Thousands Of Devotees Gather For Havan Amid Heavy Security; CCTV Drones Monitor Shobha Yatra-- Video

Hundreds of Hindu devotees gathered at the disputed Bhojshala in Dhar on Basant Panchami to offer prayers, with rituals continuing till sunset. As the festival coincided with Friday prayers, Muslims were allotted a separate prayer window from 1 pm to 3 pm. Heavy security was deployed following Supreme Court directions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of Hindu devotees thronged disputed Bhojshala in Dhar, to offer prayers to goddess Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Friday.

Special arrangements have been made for prayers. Havan (fire rituals) and recitations will continue until sunset.

The festival is conciding with the Jumma Namaaz, therefore Muslim community is scheduled to offer their Juma prayers from 1 PM to 3 PM in a separate area at Bhojshala, in line with the Supreme Court's order.

To maintain law and order, more than 8,000 personnel from the local police, CRPF, and Rapid Action Force have been deployed. The area is being monitored using CCTV cameras, drones, and AI technology.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Are Ruchita Jamdar, Anushri Mane & Prabhu Shelke At Risk? Check Voting Trend
Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Are Ruchita Jamdar, Anushri Mane & Prabhu Shelke At Risk? Check Voting Trend
Korean Family Visits Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat To Witness 'Real Hard Work': Viral Video Wins Hearts - Watch
Korean Family Visits Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat To Witness 'Real Hard Work': Viral Video Wins Hearts - Watch
'Talwiinder Chai Wali': Who Is This Mask-Clad Viral Woman Tea-Seller In Lucknow, Inspired By Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend & Punjabi Singer
'Talwiinder Chai Wali': Who Is This Mask-Clad Viral Woman Tea-Seller In Lucknow, Inspired By Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend & Punjabi Singer
'Tamil Nadu Is With NDA,' Says PM Modi; CM MK Stalin Hits Back Over 'Betrayals'
'Tamil Nadu Is With NDA,' Says PM Modi; CM MK Stalin Hits Back Over 'Betrayals'

Notably, the Supreme Court on Thursday, while hearing a petition filed by the Hindu Front for Justice, granted the Hindu side full permission to worship Goddess Saraswati (Vagdevi) from sunrise to sunset. The court also allowed the Muslim side to offer Friday prayers from 1 PM to 3 PM. The court directed the administration to make robust arrangements for peace and security.

The bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Vipul Pancholi and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, in its order, appealed both the communities to maintain harmony and avoid any kind of communal clash.

Explaining the tight security arrangements, SP Dhar Mayank Awasthi said," Detailed security preparations have been made. Police, CRPF and Rapid Action Force have been deployed on the site and across the city.

"Dhar has been divided into 7 zones monitored by SP-level rank officers. Real-time monitoring using drones and CCTV cameras is underway. We have used AI technology to detect any abnormal activity. Drones will be used to monitor the route to be taken by 'Shobha Yatra'...As per SC orders, separate exit/entry points."

Dhar District Collector Priyank Mishra assured that, "Everything will happen without any hindrance."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Basant Panchami @ Disputed Bhojshala: Thousands Of Devotees Gather For Havan Amid Heavy Security;...
Basant Panchami @ Disputed Bhojshala: Thousands Of Devotees Gather For Havan Amid Heavy Security;...
Madhya Pradesh January 23, 2026, Weather Update: Overcast Morning Raises Day Temperatures As Western...
Madhya Pradesh January 23, 2026, Weather Update: Overcast Morning Raises Day Temperatures As Western...
MP Mews: Man Gets 12 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Smuggling Poppy Husk In Mandsaur
MP Mews: Man Gets 12 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Smuggling Poppy Husk In Mandsaur
Indore News: People To Soon Get Better Basic Facilities At Petrol Pumps In District
Indore News: People To Soon Get Better Basic Facilities At Petrol Pumps In District
Indore News: Mhow To Ujjain Tracks Being Fenced To Increase Train Speed
Indore News: Mhow To Ujjain Tracks Being Fenced To Increase Train Speed