MP News: Couple On Way To Drop Daughter For JEE Exam Run Over By Dumper In Gwalior; All 3 Die, Driver Flees

MP News: Speeding Dumper Truck Crushes Couple And JEE-Aspirant Daughter In Gwalior While Family Was Dropping Her For Exam, Driver Flees | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding dumper truck crushed a couple and their 18-year-old daughter to death in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Thursday afternoon. The family was heading to their daughter's JEE exam centre.

According to Behat SDOP Manish Yadav, the accident occurred in the Ratwai Bijoli police station area of the district. The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old farmer Chandrapal Jatav, 40-year-old Rajshree Jatav, and their 18-year-old daughter Arpita Jatav. The family was from Jalaun.

Way to exam centre turns fatal!

Arpita was supposed to take her JEE exam on Thursday. The examination center was at BBM College in Ratwai, Bijoli. Chandrapal and his wife, Rajshree, were taking their daughter, Arpita, to the exam centre on a motorcycle.

According to reports, the family had borrowed a motorcycle from Constable Pradeep, who is posted at the Girwai police station. In their haste, they lost their way and went about 100 meters past the examination center. The family then asked a passerby for directions to the college and started to turn back. When they were about 100 meters from the police station, a speeding dumper truck negligently collided with their motorcycle. The couple and their daughter fell onto the road and were run over by the dumper truck, resulting in their deaths.

Belongings & Documents soaked in blood

Upon receiving information, police officials reached the spot and described the scene as 'horrific.' The victim's belongings and exam documents were all soaked in blood.

The police secured the area and took the bodies to the post-mortem house. It is reported that Chandrapal's family consisted of his wife, daughter, and two sons, Satyam and Bittu. After the death of the husband, wife, and daughter, only the two sons remain in the family.

After the accident, the accused driver abandoned his dumper truck and fled. The police seized the dumper truck, which was loaded with sand. The police investigation revealed that the accused driver was coming from a sand quarry.

Cops launched an intensive investigation into the matter by monitoring nearby CCTV cameras and interrogating locals. Authorities assured that the accused will soon be nabbed.