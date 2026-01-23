MP News: Man Shot Dead As Wife Plots Murder With Lover In Gwalior; Liquor Bottles Found Near Body

MP News: Woman Plots With Lover To Kill Husband In Gwalior As He Interfered; Victim Shot Dead |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman alongside her lover allegedly plotted her husband's murder in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, who was reportedly coming in the way of their affair.

The deceased, identified as Santosh Giri alias Goswami, a resident of Jakhoda, Ghatigaon, was found dead in the bushes near the Nayagaon railway, under the jurisdiction of the Kampu police station. The deceased had two gunshot wounds to the head. One bullet had passed through his head, while the other was lodged in his skull.

According to ASP Anu Beniwal, liquor bottles, disposable glasses, and snacks were also found at the scene, leading to the suspicion that the murder took place during a party.

Frequent disputes between couple

Reports revealed Santosh had married Reena, a resident of Mehgaon, in 2020. They have two children, one four years old and the other one and a half years old. Santosh was an alcoholic, which led to frequent disputes between the husband and wife. For the past three years, the wife had been living at her brother-in-law Deepak Giri's house in Chinor.

Investigations indicated that the rising disputes arose because of Reena's extramarital affair with Amit Khan, a resident of Mehgaon. According to police reports, about three months ago, Amit had assaulted Santosh Giri. On Thursday, Amit, along with his associate Sunny, allegedly shot Santosh when he allegedly interfered with their affair.

Confession of plotting murder plan

During interrogation, initially Reena attempted to mislead the investigators, but under strict questioning, she confessed to plotting a murder with her lover Amit and his aide Sunny.

SSP Dharmveer Singh Yadav confirmed that the identity of the victim has been established and the case is solved after Reena's confession.

He said, "The crime was committed by Amit Khan, an acquaintance of the deceased's wife, and a man named Sunny. The police are continuously conducting raids to apprehend the accused, and they will be arrested soon."