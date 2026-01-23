 MP News: Man Shot Dead As Wife Plots Murder With Lover In Gwalior; Liquor Bottles Found Near Body
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Man Shot Dead As Wife Plots Murder With Lover In Gwalior; Liquor Bottles Found Near Body

MP News: Man Shot Dead As Wife Plots Murder With Lover In Gwalior; Liquor Bottles Found Near Body

In Gwalior, a woman allegedly conspired with her lover, Amit Khan, to murder her husband, Santosh Giri, who was interfering in their affair. Santosh, a resident of Jakhoda, was found shot dead near Nayagaon railway line with two gunshot wounds. His wife, Reena, initially misled police but later confessed. Amit and his accomplice Sunny remain at large.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Woman Plots With Lover To Kill Husband In Gwalior As He Interfered; Victim Shot Dead |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman alongside her lover allegedly plotted her husband's murder in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, who was reportedly coming in the way of their affair.

The deceased, identified as Santosh Giri alias Goswami, a resident of Jakhoda, Ghatigaon, was found dead in the bushes near the Nayagaon railway, under the jurisdiction of the Kampu police station. The deceased had two gunshot wounds to the head. One bullet had passed through his head, while the other was lodged in his skull.

According to ASP Anu Beniwal, liquor bottles, disposable glasses, and snacks were also found at the scene, leading to the suspicion that the murder took place during a party.

Frequent disputes between couple

FPJ Shorts
'In Their Country, Politics Has Entered The Picture': Manoj Tiwary Slams Bangladesh For Their Decision Not To Travel To India For T20 WC Fixtures
'In Their Country, Politics Has Entered The Picture': Manoj Tiwary Slams Bangladesh For Their Decision Not To Travel To India For T20 WC Fixtures
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared At ibps.in; Mains Exam On February 1
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared At ibps.in; Mains Exam On February 1
Cipla Net Profit Slumps To ₹674 Crore In Q3, Hit By Exceptional Cost, Revenue Steady At ₹7,074 Crore
Cipla Net Profit Slumps To ₹674 Crore In Q3, Hit By Exceptional Cost, Revenue Steady At ₹7,074 Crore
Elgar Parishad Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Activists Sagar Gorkhe & Ramesh Gaichor
Elgar Parishad Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Activists Sagar Gorkhe & Ramesh Gaichor

Reports revealed Santosh had married Reena, a resident of Mehgaon, in 2020. They have two children, one four years old and the other one and a half years old. Santosh was an alcoholic, which led to frequent disputes between the husband and wife. For the past three years, the wife had been living at her brother-in-law Deepak Giri's house in Chinor.

Investigations indicated that the rising disputes arose because of Reena's extramarital affair with Amit Khan, a resident of Mehgaon. According to police reports, about three months ago, Amit had assaulted Santosh Giri. On Thursday, Amit, along with his associate Sunny, allegedly shot Santosh when he allegedly interfered with their affair.

Confession of plotting murder plan

During interrogation, initially Reena attempted to mislead the investigators, but under strict questioning, she confessed to plotting a murder with her lover Amit and his aide Sunny.

Read Also
MP News: Couple On Way To Drop Daughter For JEE Exam Run Over By Dumper In Gwalior; All 3 Die,...
article-image

SSP Dharmveer Singh Yadav confirmed that the identity of the victim has been established and the case is solved after Reena's confession.

He said, "The crime was committed by Amit Khan, an acquaintance of the deceased's wife, and a man named Sunny. The police are continuously conducting raids to apprehend the accused, and they will be arrested soon."

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Returns From Davos For A Packed Day In State; From Bala Bose Ceremony With...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Man Shot Dead As Wife Plots Murder With Lover In Gwalior; Liquor Bottles Found Near Body
MP News: Man Shot Dead As Wife Plots Murder With Lover In Gwalior; Liquor Bottles Found Near Body
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Returns From Davos For A Packed Day In State; From Bala Bose Ceremony With...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Returns From Davos For A Packed Day In State; From Bala Bose Ceremony With...
MP News: Couple On Way To Drop Daughter For JEE Exam Run Over By Dumper In Gwalior; All 3 Die,...
MP News: Couple On Way To Drop Daughter For JEE Exam Run Over By Dumper In Gwalior; All 3 Die,...
Basant Panchami @ Disputed Bhojshala: Thousands Of Devotees Gather For Havan Amid Heavy Security;...
Basant Panchami @ Disputed Bhojshala: Thousands Of Devotees Gather For Havan Amid Heavy Security;...
Madhya Pradesh January 23, 2026, Weather Update: Overcast Morning Raises Day Temperatures As Western...
Madhya Pradesh January 23, 2026, Weather Update: Overcast Morning Raises Day Temperatures As Western...