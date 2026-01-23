Madhya Pradesh January 23, 2026, Weather Update: Overcast Morning Raises Day Temperatures As Western Disturbance Triggers Rain Alert In Northern Districts

Madhya Pradesh January 23, 2026, Weather Update: Overcast Morning Raises Day Temperatures As Western Disturbance Triggers Rain Alert In Northern Part Of The State | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Overcast morning prevailed across the state, leading to a slight increase in the temperature on Friday. Rain is expected in the northern part of the state within the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for the Gwalior, Sheopur, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur districts.

On Thursday, several districts, including the capital Bhopal, experienced cloudy weather throughout the day. Dense fog-like conditions were reported in parts of the Satna region.

Impact of snowfall in the mountains reaches MP

After snowfall in the northern states of the country, a warning of rain and hailstorms has now been issued in the state. The effect of the active Western Disturbance is clearly visible on the weather in Madhya Pradesh.

Hint of winter rain

Although there is no direct rain alert for Bhopal on Friday, cloudy skies will prevail throughout the day. Meanwhile, cloudy skies are expected in the Indore and Ujjain divisions, which will keep daytime temperatures moderate.

Major urban hubs

Among the major cities of the state, Gwalior was the coldest, with a minimum temperature of 9°C. Meanwhile, Jabalpur recorded 10.9°C

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 27.5°C, which was 2.8°C above normal, while the minimum settled at 11.2°C. Indore recorded a maximum of 28.8°C, 2.8°C above normal, and a minimum of 13.6°C.

Notably, the state did not record any rain in any part of the state after the monsoon in November-December.

Cold ruled out for next 2 days

The Meteorological Department has ruled out cold wave conditions for the next two days. However, light to moderate fog may cause inconvenience in the morning.

Intense chill to return

Due to the continuous influence of western disturbances, a severe cold wave is unlikely at present. However, night temperatures may drop after three days as the system moves eastward. Scattered rainfall is also possible in some districts of the Gwalior and Chambal divisions.

Karaundi in Katni remains the coldest

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Karaundi, Katni, where the mercury dropped to 4.9°C. Naugong (Chhatarpur) recorded 6.5°C, Umaria 6.9°C, Rewa 7°C, Khajuraho 7.4°C, and Datia 7.6°C.