Bhopal News: Banned Meat Case; Aslam, Container Driver Taken On Police Remand | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team probing the high-profile banned meat supply from the Bhopal Municipal Council (BMC) abattoir took slaughterhouse operator Aslam Qureshi, aka Aslam Chamda and container driver Shoaib on three-day police remand on Thursday for thorough questioning.

After their medical examination, the police team took the duo to an undisclosed location where they will be interrogated on different points related to the case.

SIT officials believe that questioning Aslam could provide vital clues related to the case and the supply network.

To recall, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) slaughterhouse in Jinsi was sealed on January 8, after an FSL report confirmed the presence of banned meat in packets seized from a container intercepted by Bajrang Dal activists near the PHQ area on December 17. Aslam Qureshi and container driver Shoaib were arrested and sent to jail.

Key points of questioning

Sources said the main focus of the interrogation was on ascertaining how banned meat was found in packaged consignments, if cow slaughter was not taking place at the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) slaughterhouse, as confirmed through CCTV camera footage.

Investigators are also probing the alternative possibility that cow meat was sourced from outside and packaged at the facility, in which case the SIT would try to find out where the illegal slaughter occurred and who all were involved.

Police will also question Aslam regarding the workforce of his firm, Livestock Private Limited.

Details such as the number of employees, their specific roles and the units in which they were deployed are under scanner as part of the investigation.

Officials said the SIT would identify every individual involved in the alleged illegal activities and fix responsibility based on technical, documentary and other evidence.