Bhopal News: Animal Welfare Board of India Directs FIR, Seeks Report In Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), functioning under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has taken cognizance of reports alleging illegal killing and slaughtering of cows at the Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) slaughterhouse.

The AWBI has written to State Animal Welfare Board, district collector and BMC commissioner to complie a report and register FIRs in the matter.

AWBI stated that the reported incident constitutes a serious violation of multiple laws, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, the Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act, 2004, the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978 (amended in 2001 and 2009), and Sections 3 and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The Board emphasised that the law strictly prohibits the slaughter of cows in states where cow slaughter bans are in force.

It also reiterated that animals that are pregnant, under three months of age, or not certified as fit for slaughter by a veterinary doctor cannot be slaughtered under any circumstances.

AWBI further referred to guidelines issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which define permissible animal species for slaughter for food purposes.