Bhopal News: MP's Lok Bhawan To Open For Public For 3 Days On Republic Day; Check Details

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) will be opened to the general public for three days on the occasion of Republic Day.

Following directions issued by Governor Mangubhai Patel, this special initiative aims to allow citizens to closely experience a key democratic institution and understand the significance of Republic Day in a more meaningful way.

It will remain open for 3 days

According to officials, Lok Bhavan will remain open for public visits from January 25 to January 27, 2026, during fixed hours.

During these three days, visitors will be able to take guided tours of the premises and enjoy a variety of cultural activities. Cultural programmes and short films highlighting India’s democratic values and history will be screened for the public.

Dr Kothari also shared details about the visiting schedule. On January 25 and January 27, 2026, Lok Bhavan will be open for visitors from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. On Republic Day, January 26, 2026, public visits will be allowed only from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM due to official celebrations and security arrangements.

For security and smooth management, entry and exit for all visitors will be allowed only through Gate Number 1. Authorities have made arrangements to ensure a safe and orderly experience for everyone.

A photo exhibition will also be organised, showcasing important moments related to the Constitution, governance, and Republic Day celebrations.

Why this initiative?

Governor’s Principal Secretary Dr Navneet Mohan Kothari said that the main purpose of this initiative is to connect common citizens with democratic institutions and strengthen the importance of Republic Day among people. He said that opening Lok Bhavan to the public will help citizens feel more involved in the democratic system and understand how such institutions function.

Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan

Raj Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh has been rechristened as Lok Bhawan, in line with the Central Government’s recent decision to rename Governor Houses across the country.

The change was formally implemented on December 7, 2025, shortly after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Governor Mangubhai Patel. Following the meeting, the new name “Lok Bhawan” was installed on the slab panel outside the Governor’s residence.

Raj Bhawan was last opened to the public during the tenure of the then Governor, Anandiben Patel. She had allowed citizens to enter Raj Bhawan for the first time on the occasion of Independence Day.