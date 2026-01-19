 Bhopal News: MP's Lok Bhawan To Open For Public For 3 Days On Republic Day; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: MP's Lok Bhawan To Open For Public For 3 Days On Republic Day; Check Details

Bhopal News: MP's Lok Bhawan To Open For Public For 3 Days On Republic Day; Check Details

Madhya Pradesh’s Lok Bhawan, earlier Raj Bhawan, will open to the public for three days during Republic Day on the Governor’s directions. Cultural programmes, short films, and photo exhibitions are planned. Visiting hours are January 25–27, with limited timing on January 26. Entry will be via Gate 1. This rare public access follows earlier openings during Anandiben Patel’s tenure period.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) will be opened to the general public for three days on the occasion of Republic Day.

Following directions issued by Governor Mangubhai Patel, this special initiative aims to allow citizens to closely experience a key democratic institution and understand the significance of Republic Day in a more meaningful way.

It will remain open for 3 days

According to officials, Lok Bhavan will remain open for public visits from January 25 to January 27, 2026, during fixed hours.

FPJ Shorts
Major Twist After BMC Elections 2026 Results! Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray Reportedly In Talks Over Mumbai Mayor Post, Sparking Alliance Buzz
Major Twist After BMC Elections 2026 Results! Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray Reportedly In Talks Over Mumbai Mayor Post, Sparking Alliance Buzz
Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ Series Decider; Video Goes Viral
Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ Series Decider; Video Goes Viral
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand | WATCH
Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand | WATCH

During these three days, visitors will be able to take guided tours of the premises and enjoy a variety of cultural activities. Cultural programmes and short films highlighting India’s democratic values and history will be screened for the public.

Dr Kothari also shared details about the visiting schedule. On January 25 and January 27, 2026, Lok Bhavan will be open for visitors from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. On Republic Day, January 26, 2026, public visits will be allowed only from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM due to official celebrations and security arrangements.

For security and smooth management, entry and exit for all visitors will be allowed only through Gate Number 1. Authorities have made arrangements to ensure a safe and orderly experience for everyone.

A photo exhibition will also be organised, showcasing important moments related to the Constitution, governance, and Republic Day celebrations.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site...
article-image

Why this initiative?

Governor’s Principal Secretary Dr Navneet Mohan Kothari said that the main purpose of this initiative is to connect common citizens with democratic institutions and strengthen the importance of Republic Day among people. He said that opening Lok Bhavan to the public will help citizens feel more involved in the democratic system and understand how such institutions function.

Read Also
MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Indore To Meet Bhagirathpura Victims; Jitu Patwari Receives Him...
article-image

Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan

Raj Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh has been rechristened as Lok Bhawan, in line with the Central Government’s recent decision to rename Governor Houses across the country.

The change was formally implemented on December 7, 2025, shortly after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Governor Mangubhai Patel. Following the meeting, the new name “Lok Bhawan” was installed on the slab panel outside the Governor’s residence.

Raj Bhawan was last opened to the public during the tenure of the then Governor, Anandiben Patel. She had allowed citizens to enter Raj Bhawan for the first time on the occasion of Independence Day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 18-Year-Old Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Creating Fake AI Plane Crash Videos To Gain Views;...
MP News: 18-Year-Old Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Creating Fake AI Plane Crash Videos To Gain Views;...
Bhopal News: MP's Lok Bhawan To Open For Public For 3 Days On Republic Day; Check Details
Bhopal News: MP's Lok Bhawan To Open For Public For 3 Days On Republic Day; Check Details
Bhopal News: Masked Burglars Strike In Katara Hills, AIIMS Officer’s House Targeted
Bhopal News: Masked Burglars Strike In Katara Hills, AIIMS Officer’s House Targeted
Madhya Pradesh January 19, 2026, Weather Update: Cloud Cover Grips State; Relief From Chills In Next...
Madhya Pradesh January 19, 2026, Weather Update: Cloud Cover Grips State; Relief From Chills In Next...
MP News: Railway Bans Delhi-Bound Parcels For 4 Days Amid Security Alert
MP News: Railway Bans Delhi-Bound Parcels For 4 Days Amid Security Alert