 MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Indore To Meet Bhagirathpura Victims; Jitu Patwari Receives Him At Airport-- VIDEO
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Indore on Saturday to meet patients and families affected by the diarrhoea outbreak linked to contaminated water in Bhagirathpura. He visited Bombay Hospital to meet patients and later reached the affected area to offer condolences. His visit focused on highlighting the water crisis and the need for urgent corrective action.

Saturday, January 17, 2026
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Indore on Saturday to meet families and patients affected by the recent vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak linked to water contamination in the Bhagirathpura area of the city.

During his visit, Gandhi will meet patients undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital, including several who were reported to be in critical condition.

He will visit Bhagirathpura, to meet the families of the victims and offered his condolences to those who lost their loved ones due to the outbreak.

Here is his schedule for the day:

Rahul Gandhi departed from Delhi at 9:30 AM and arrived at Indore Airport by 11:00 AM via a special flight.

He will leave the airport and reach Bombay Hospital to meet the victims, undergoing treatment.

During his hospital visit, he will spend time meeting the families of admitted patients and inquire about their well-being until 12:15 PM.

He will then depart from the hospital and reach Bhagirathpura by 12:45 PM, where he will meet families affected by the contaminated water incident and understand their concerns until 1:45 PM.

Following this, Rahul Gandhi will head back to Indore Airport at 1:45 PM to catch a flight back to Delhi at 2:30 PM, with an expected arrival in the national capital at 4:00 PM.

Security heightened in Bhagirathpura

Security has been heightened in Indore’s Bhagirathpura ahead of the visit by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet the families affected by the recent water contamination incident, aiming to understand their concerns and show solidarity.

Many Congress leaders expressed optimism on Rahul Gandhi’s visit, praising his effort to engage with affected families and address local concerns, highlighting the party’s focus on public welfare and accountability.

Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, said that Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is visiting Indore to express solidarity with affected families and understand the causes of the recent incident, stressing citizens’ right to clean water.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari reiterated that 24 people had died after consuming contaminated water, claiming that eight to ten patients remained in serious condition.

Patwari said the Congress had planned to organise a conference in Gandhi’s presence to discuss long-term solutions to the water contamination issue.

Reacting to Gandhi’s visit, senior BJP leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan welcomed his arrival, stating that in a democracy, the opposition has the right to raise issues.

She added that any constructive suggestions put forward should be seriously considered by the concerned authorities. Mahajan had met Patwari a day earlier, during which both leaders discussed the diarrhoea outbreak and possible steps to address the situation.

Gandhi’s visit drew attention to the seriousness of the water contamination crisis in Indore and highlighted the urgent need for immediate measures to ensure safe drinking water for residents of the affected areas.

