MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site As Industrial Region-- VIDEO

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhopal Gas Tragedy Union Carbide Site, Announces Development Of Industrial Region -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Saturday, inspected the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy's Union Carbide site and hinted towards developing the land as an industrial region. He said that the government will seek High Court's guidance to explore the usage of the land by building memorial and check for other development opportunities to generate employment.

The CM further appreciated the official who worked for transportation and incineration of 337 tons of UCC toxic waste and condemned Congress government for what he called as ‘negligence’ and ‘inaction’ in the matter.

He accused the then Congress government of helping main accused owner of Union Carbide Warren Anderson flee the country in 1984.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "Our government has responsibly managed the courts and their functioning, and we stand with all those affected by this incident, including those who tragically lost their lives... In those difficult… pic.twitter.com/JYAN7YWW9R — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2026

“Is darawne sthan ko logon ke liye bhutaha banane ka jo nirnay liya gaya tha, use hamari sarkar ne court aur court ki vyavasthaon ke tahat poori jawabdari ke saath poora kiya. Aaj bhi sarkar un logon ke saath khadi hai jinki mrityu hui aur jo bimar hue…..(The decision to turn this frightening site into a memorial for the people was carried out by our government with full responsibility, in accordance with the court and its procedures. Even today, the government stands with those who lost their lives and those who fell ill)”

‘Memorial to built on this site’

“Aane wale samay mein, court ke margdarshan mein, is sthan par memorial sahit anya vikas karyaon ke liye bhi sujhav liye jayenge….(In the coming time, under the guidance of the court, suggestions will also be sought for setting up a memorial and carrying out other development works at this site)”

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Visuals from the site where Union Carbide waste will be burnt today as part of the trial process in Pithampur, Dhar district.



(Source - DIPR) pic.twitter.com/Oz3NJvqttW — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 28, 2025

Congress committed wrongdoings

The CM also criticised Congress and said that the grand old party committed one wrongdoing after another. First, it abandoned this area, allowed the poison to remain here, and kept delaying its disposal. He accused the then-Congress govt of

He added that he is satisfied that in 2025 BJP government removed all the toxic waste from the site and disposed of it in accordance with court directions. He congratulated all the officials who successfully completed this process.

What was the Bhopal Gas tragedy?

In 1984, a large amount of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal’s residential area, on the night of December 2-3, while people were asleep.

The mishap killed thousands within hours, and many residents suffered severe health problems such as breathing disorders, blindness, and long-term illnesses.

The disaster also caused lasting environmental contamination. Its effects are still felt today by survivors and their families.