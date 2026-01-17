 MP News: BJP Women’s Wing Protests Congress MLA’s ‘Rape’ Remark In Gwalior; National Sanatan Sena Prez Says, ‘His Face Will Be Blackened’
MP News: BJP Women's Wing Protests Congress MLA's 'Rape' Remark In Gwalior; National Sanatan Sena Prez Says, 'His Face Will Be Blackened'

MP News: BJP Women’s Wing Protests Congress MLA’s ‘Rape’ Remark In Gwalior; National Sanatan Sena Prez Says, ‘His Face Will Be Blackened’

BJP Women’s Wing protested in Gwalior by burning the effigy of Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya over his controversial remarks on rape, demanding his removal from all posts. Hindu groups also expressed anger. National Sanatan Sena warned of public humiliation if Baraiya does not apologise, accusing him of insulting women and revered figures.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
MP News: BJP Women’s Wing Protests Congress MLA’s ‘Rape’ Remark In Gwalior; National Sanatan Sena Prez Says, ‘His Face Will Be Blackened’ -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP Women’s Wing staged a protest and burnt effigy of Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior following his controversial ‘rape’ remark, on Saturday.

According to information, the protest was carried out at Malviya Chowk. Led by BJP Women’s Wing state president Ashwini Paranjpe, the protesters raised slogans and demanded that he be removed from all positions.

The protest was sparked by a video in which the MLA reportedly made offensive comments linking rape with women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBC communities. 

His statement caused widespread outrage among women’s groups and Hindu organisations.

The video of the protest has also surfaced on social media, in which the members of BJP Mahila Morcha can be seen raising slogans and burning the MLA’s effigy.

‘He’ll humiliated if doesn’t apologise’

The National Sanatan Sena, led by national president Bhagwati Prasad Shukla, announced that they plan to publicly humiliate Baraiya if he does not apologise. 

They announced that Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya’s face would be blackened and that he would be made to wear a garland of shoes. They said that wherever Baraiya is seen, the same action will be taken against him.

This announcement was made in protest against a controversial statement given by Baraiya. 

His remarks have triggered strong anger among Hindu organisations, which are preparing to protest against him. 

National Sanatan Sena president Bhagwati Prasad Shukla, in his statement, referred to Baraiya as ‘Jhutha Singh Baraiya’ and alleged that defaming Sanatan Dharma is part of the Congress party’s agenda.

Shukla further said that Baraiya’s statement was not aimed at any one community, but insulted revered personalities like Mahatma Phule and Ahilya Devi Holkar, who made significant contributions to Sanatan Dharma and the establishment of Shiva traditions. He accused Baraiya of maligning these great figures.

