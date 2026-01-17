MP News: 'Rape Brings Spiritual Rewards...' Congress MLA Phool Singh Bariya Links Sexual Crime With Religion & Caste; Minister Shivraj Calls It 'Shameless'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya has sparked a controversy with his strong comments linking rape with caste and religion. In a media interview on Friday late evening, he said that some believe raping a woman of SC/ST caste gives equivalent blessings received after a pilgrimage!

While his party has completely distanced itself from Bariya and his disgusting claims, BJP leaders attacked him vocally.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, hit out at Baraiya, calling it "shameless."

Speaking on the issue, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "humare liye betiyan deviyan hai' (daughters are like goddesses).

He stated that Indian tradition believes that the forms of Goddess Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati are reflected in daughters. “How much more will you divide society? Will you now divide daughters as well?” he asked, adding that such remarks should never be made.

Watch him speak below :

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya controversial remark, said:



"For me, daughters are like goddesses. We cannot view daughters by dividing them on the basis of caste or society."

Chouhan added that daughters should never be divided on the basis of caste or society and described the statement as indecent and deeply painful.

What did Phool Singh Baraiya say?

The controversy erupted after Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhander made shocking comments during a media interview. He linked the crime of rape to caste and religious beliefs, claiming that women belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes are targeted due to a so-called distorted 'belief system mentioned in ancient texts.'

MP Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya's "Rape Theory"



"Why do rapes happen? Beautiful girls can distract a man and rape can happen." MLA Baraiya went on to claim that women from the SC, ST and OBC communities are not beautiful but still get raped because it is written in their ancient texts.

He referred to a book called Rudrayamal Tantra and alleged that some perpetrators believe sexual violence against women of certain castes brings spiritual rewards similar to a pilgrimage.

Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya says, "Adivasis are not nature worshippers within Hinduism. Do not push Adivasis into any religion, whether Hindu, Christian, or Muslim. A new religion for Adivasis has begun: the Sarna religion, with a separate religion code."

Baraiya further made disturbing statements about rape being committed by groups and even mentioned cases involving infants. His comments also included references to women being judged on the basis of beauty, saying, "beautiful women can distract men," which drew widespread outrage.

Several Social organisations and political leaders criticised the remarks, saying they trivialise sexual violence and wrongly mix caste and religion into a crime, Saying, rape can not be justified by linking it a woman's beauty.

The issue has intensified political tension in the state, with many demanding action against the MLA and calling for responsible and sensitive public statements on crimes against women.