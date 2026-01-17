 MP News: 'Rape Brings Spiritual Rewards...' Congress MLA Phool Singh Bariya Links Sexual Crime With Religion & Caste; Minister Shivraj Calls It 'Shameless'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 'Rape Brings Spiritual Rewards...' Congress MLA Phool Singh Bariya Links Sexual Crime With Religion & Caste; Minister Shivraj Calls It 'Shameless'

MP News: 'Rape Brings Spiritual Rewards...' Congress MLA Phool Singh Bariya Links Sexual Crime With Religion & Caste; Minister Shivraj Calls It 'Shameless'

Union Minister and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Shivraj Singh Chouhan strongly condemned Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya’s remarks linking rape with caste and religion. Calling the comments indecent and painful, Chouhan said daughters are like goddesses and should never be divided on caste lines, stressing that such statements insult women and Indian values.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya has sparked a controversy with his strong comments linking rape with caste and religion. In a media interview on Friday late evening, he said that some believe raping a woman of SC/ST caste gives equivalent blessings received after a pilgrimage!

While his party has completely distanced itself from Bariya and his disgusting claims, BJP leaders attacked him vocally.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, hit out at Baraiya, calling it "shameless."

Speaking on the issue, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "humare liye betiyan deviyan hai' (daughters are like goddesses).

FPJ Shorts
Indian Traveller Makes Maharashtra Famous In France; Chants Slogans Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shiv Sena Outside Famous Paris Monument
Indian Traveller Makes Maharashtra Famous In France; Chants Slogans Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shiv Sena Outside Famous Paris Monument
Mumbai Air Pollution: City Engulfed In Blanket Of Thick Smog Amid Worsening AQI; Videos
Mumbai Air Pollution: City Engulfed In Blanket Of Thick Smog Amid Worsening AQI; Videos
Daldal OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need To Know About Bhumi Pednekar's Promising Crime Thriller Web Series
Daldal OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need To Know About Bhumi Pednekar's Promising Crime Thriller Web Series
Attention Thanekars! Road Closure Announced On Ghodbunder Road For 6-Hours On January 18 Due To Foot Over Bridge Work | Check Alternate Route
Attention Thanekars! Road Closure Announced On Ghodbunder Road For 6-Hours On January 18 Due To Foot Over Bridge Work | Check Alternate Route

He stated that Indian tradition believes that the forms of Goddess Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati are reflected in daughters. “How much more will you divide society? Will you now divide daughters as well?” he asked, adding that such remarks should never be made.

Watch him speak below :

Chouhan added that daughters should never be divided on the basis of caste or society and described the statement as indecent and deeply painful.

What did Phool Singh Baraiya say?

The controversy erupted after Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhander made shocking comments during a media interview. He linked the crime of rape to caste and religious beliefs, claiming that women belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes are targeted due to a so-called distorted 'belief system mentioned in ancient texts.'

He referred to a book called Rudrayamal Tantra and alleged that some perpetrators believe sexual violence against women of certain castes brings spiritual rewards similar to a pilgrimage.

Baraiya further made disturbing statements about rape being committed by groups and even mentioned cases involving infants. His comments also included references to women being judged on the basis of beauty, saying, "beautiful women can distract men," which drew widespread outrage.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 'Dead Rats Found In Drinking Water...' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Begins Water Audit...
article-image

Several Social organisations and political leaders criticised the remarks, saying they trivialise sexual violence and wrongly mix caste and religion into a crime, Saying, rape can not be justified by linking it a woman's beauty.

The issue has intensified political tension in the state, with many demanding action against the MLA and calling for responsible and sensitive public statements on crimes against women.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 'Rape Brings Spiritual Rewards...' Congress MLA Phool Singh Bariya Links Sexual Crime With...
MP News: 'Rape Brings Spiritual Rewards...' Congress MLA Phool Singh Bariya Links Sexual Crime With...
Indore Water Tragedy: 'Smart Cities, But No Drinking Water?' LoP Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt's 'New...
Indore Water Tragedy: 'Smart Cities, But No Drinking Water?' LoP Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt's 'New...
MP News: Speeding Tanker Runs Over Scooty, Kills Man On Spot In Jabalpur; Driver Caught By Police...
MP News: Speeding Tanker Runs Over Scooty, Kills Man On Spot In Jabalpur; Driver Caught By Police...
MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Indore To Meet Bhagirathpura Victims; Jitu Patwari Receives Him...
MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Indore To Meet Bhagirathpura Victims; Jitu Patwari Receives Him...
MP News: Woman Fights Off Power Department Staff After They Tried To Enter Her House Forcefully;...
MP News: Woman Fights Off Power Department Staff After They Tried To Enter Her House Forcefully;...