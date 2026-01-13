Bhopal News: 'Dead Rats Found In Drinking Water...' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Begins Water Audit With Ward 25-- VIDEO

MP News: Is Bhopal's Water Safe? PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Vists Ward No. 25; Conducts Audits To Ensure Clean Drinking Water For Citizens -- VIDEO | X / Jitu Patwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Jitu Patwari on Tuesday visited what he described as 'neglected' areas of Bhopal and conducted ward-wise water audits.

He said the exercise aims to ensure that people in the state receive clean drinking water, and avoid tragedy like Indore where 23 people died due to contaminated water.

During his visit to Bhopal’s Ward No. 25, Patwari claimed that sewage lines and drinking water pipelines are running side by side, posing a serious health risk.

मेरे प्रदेश के परिजनों को पीने का स्वच्छ पानी मिले, इसके लिए मैं और कांग्रेस के सभी कार्यकर्ता वार्ड-वार्ड जाकर वाटर ऑडिट कर रहे हैं और भाजपा सरकार की सच्चाई सबके सामने रखेंगे।



भोपाल के वार्ड न. 25 में सीवरेज का पानी और पीने के पानी की लाइनें साथ साथ चल रही हैं।@DrMohanYadav51 pic.twitter.com/jBUBXSvLXO — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) January 12, 2026

Citing the Indore water tragedy, he alleged that the BJP government has failed to provide safe drinking water to citizens. He said the reality of the government’s claims would be exposed before the public eventually.

Notably, 23 deaths in Indore occurred after drinking water was contaminated due to damage to a sewage pipeline.

The situation, he said, calls for immediate improvement in underground pipeline systems to prevent such mishaps in the future.

'Dead mouse in Bhopal's water'

Through an another tweet, Patwari claimed that dead mouse are being found in capital's water.

He wrote, "Ji, Madhya Pradesh ki rajdhani Bhopal mein peene ke paani mein mare hue choohe mil rahe hain. 23 mautonn ke baad bhi aapki sarkar Kumbhakarni neend mein so rahi hai. Jo kaam aapki sarkar ko karna chahiye, woh aaj Congress Party ke karyakarton ko karna pad raha hai. (In Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, dead rats are being found in drinking water. Even after 23 deaths, the state government is in a deep slumber. The work that the government should be doing is being carried out by Congress workers today. Wake up)"

Scenario of Indore

The Indore water contamination tragedy worsened on Monday as the death toll rose to 23.

The latest victim, 64-year-old Bhagwandas Bharne, had been undergoing treatment for nearly 10 days.

Initially admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to Bombay Hospital, he suffered cardiac arrest on arrival and was revived with CPR but later developed gangrene and multiple organ failure.

As per recent reports, number of ICU patients has risen to 13, with 3 still on ventilator support.

According to the health department’s bulletin, 427 patients have been admitted so far, 385 have been discharged, and 42 remain hospitalised.

Survey teams continue door-to-door monitoring as the crisis shows no signs of abating.

आज नरेला के कई वार्डों में मनोज शुक्ला जी और प्रवीन सक्सेना जी के साथ पीने के पानी के सैंपल लेकर जनमानस से चर्चा की।



हजारों करोड़ के बजट के बाद भी भोपाल में लोगों को पिलाया जा रहा पानी सीवेज से होकर आ रहा है।



क्या भोपाल के महापौर और विधायक यह पानी पी सकते हैं?@DrMohanYadav51 pic.twitter.com/WgyBUFozNt — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) January 12, 2026

List of deceased (date-wise):

Sumitra Devi (50) - 21 December

Ashoklal Panwar (70) - 24 December

Gomti Rawat (50) - 26 December

Urmila Yadav (69) - 27 December

Jeevanlal Badde (75) - 28 December

Seema Prajapat (35) - 29 December

Santosh Bagoliya (72) - 29 December

Ayaan Sahu (5 months) - 29 December

Shravan Khuprao (81) - 29 December

Ramkali (47) - 29 December

Nandalal (75) - 30 December

Uma Kori (29) - 30 December

Manjula Wadde (70) - 30 December

Tarabai (60) - 30 December

Heeralal (65) - 31 December

Arvind Likhwar (40) - 1 January

Geetabai (60) - 1 January

Harkuwar Bai (75) - 1 January

Shankar Maya (70) - 1 January

Omprakash Sharma (69) - 5 January

Kamla Bai (59) - 9 January

Sunita Verma (49) - 10 January

Bhagwandas Bharne (64) - 12 January