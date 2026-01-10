 MP News: After Indore Tragedy, Panna Collector Appeals Locals To Avoid River Water For Drinking At Makar Sankranti Mela-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: After Indore Tragedy, Panna Collector Appeals Locals To Avoid River Water For Drinking At Makar Sankranti Mela-- VIDEO

MP News: After Indore Tragedy, Panna Collector Appeals Locals To Avoid River Water For Drinking At Makar Sankranti Mela-- VIDEO

Ahead of the Makar Sankranti fair at Ajaygarh Fort in Panna, a pond used by thousands of devotees has been found unfit for consumption, raising health concerns after the recent Indore water tragedy. Despite risks, the water is still being used. The administration has only issued appeals, without arranging alternative safe drinking water.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Pond Water At Panna's Ajaygarh Fort Found 'Unfit' Of Drinking Ahead Of Makar Sankranti; Collector Only Makes Appeal | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): After contaminated water killed 20 people in Indore, Panna Collector appealed locals to avoid using pond/river water for drinking and cooking at the Makar Sankranti fair.

She has appealed to bring own water or use packed water bottles.

Notably, thousands of devotees visit the fair at the historic Ajaygarh Fort every year and use water from a nearby pond for drinking and cooking food. 

However, the pond water is reportedly not fit for consumption. There are fears that people may fall ill if the same water is used.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Eknath Shinde Nail Art! Woman Showsoff Unique Design Featuring Maharashtra DCM & Shiv Sena Party Symbol
Viral Eknath Shinde Nail Art! Woman Showsoff Unique Design Featuring Maharashtra DCM & Shiv Sena Party Symbol
Odisha: 9-Seater India One Airlines Plane With 6 Onboard Crash Lands Near Rourkela Airstrip; Video
Odisha: 9-Seater India One Airlines Plane With 6 Onboard Crash Lands Near Rourkela Airstrip; Video
Kalyani Priyadarshan Opens Up On Bollywood Offers Amid Reports Of Starring In Ranveer Singh's Pralay: 'Good Stories Have Always Found Me'
Kalyani Priyadarshan Opens Up On Bollywood Offers Amid Reports Of Starring In Ranveer Singh's Pralay: 'Good Stories Have Always Found Me'
Mumbai Metro 3 Extension To Navy Nagar Shelved? Here’s What We Know
Mumbai Metro 3 Extension To Navy Nagar Shelved? Here’s What We Know

Despite the risk, devotees visiting the fort are still drinking the pond water and using it to prepare food. Locals have expressed concern over possible health hazards.

Officials have acknowledged the issue, but no concrete arrangements have been made so far. 

Read Also
MP News: 'I Use Funds From Katha To Build Hospitals, Not Temples,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In...
article-image

Collector appeals to avoid pond water 

The district administration has neither provided an alternative supply of safe drinking water nor taken strict steps to stop the use of the pond water. 

At present, Panna Collector has only appealed to people not to drink or use the water for cooking.

After the recent Indore tragedy, questions are being raised on whether mere appeals are enough to prevent another possible health disaster.

Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: 69-Years-Old Retired Dhar Head Constable Dies, Excluded from Victim List Over...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Furniture Warehouse In Bhind; ₹5 Lakh Loss Estimated-- VIDEO

MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Furniture Warehouse In Bhind; ₹5 Lakh Loss Estimated-- VIDEO

MP News: After Indore Tragedy, Panna Collector Appeals Locals To Avoid River Water For Drinking At...

MP News: After Indore Tragedy, Panna Collector Appeals Locals To Avoid River Water For Drinking At...

MP News: Jiwaji University's Security Guards Lock Anti-Encroachment Team For Halting Illegal...

MP News: Jiwaji University's Security Guards Lock Anti-Encroachment Team For Halting Illegal...

Indore Water Deaths: 'Sirf Suspend Se Nahi Hoga... Register Case Of Culpable Homicide, ₹1 Crore...

Indore Water Deaths: 'Sirf Suspend Se Nahi Hoga... Register Case Of Culpable Homicide, ₹1 Crore...

MP News: 'I Use Funds From Katha To Build Hospitals, Not Temples,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In...

MP News: 'I Use Funds From Katha To Build Hospitals, Not Temples,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In...