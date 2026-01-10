MP News: After Indore Tragedy, Panna Collector Appeals Locals To Avoid River Water For Drinking At Makar Sankranti Mela-- VIDEO

MP News: Pond Water At Panna's Ajaygarh Fort Found 'Unfit' Of Drinking Ahead Of Makar Sankranti; Collector Only Makes Appeal | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): After contaminated water killed 20 people in Indore, Panna Collector appealed locals to avoid using pond/river water for drinking and cooking at the Makar Sankranti fair.

She has appealed to bring own water or use packed water bottles.

Notably, thousands of devotees visit the fair at the historic Ajaygarh Fort every year and use water from a nearby pond for drinking and cooking food.

#WATCH | After Indore Tragedy, Panna Collector Appeals To Public To Avoid Using River Water For Drinking And Cooking During Makar Sankranti Mela #IndoreNews #MadhyaPradesh #IndoreWaterCrisis pic.twitter.com/0Vyi8EzS1H — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 10, 2026

However, the pond water is reportedly not fit for consumption. There are fears that people may fall ill if the same water is used.

Despite the risk, devotees visiting the fort are still drinking the pond water and using it to prepare food. Locals have expressed concern over possible health hazards.

Officials have acknowledged the issue, but no concrete arrangements have been made so far.

Collector appeals to avoid pond water

The district administration has neither provided an alternative supply of safe drinking water nor taken strict steps to stop the use of the pond water.

At present, Panna Collector has only appealed to people not to drink or use the water for cooking.

After the recent Indore tragedy, questions are being raised on whether mere appeals are enough to prevent another possible health disaster.