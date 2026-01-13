Indore News: Clean Water Campaign Launched In District; Water Hearings From January 13 | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per state government instructions, the Clean Water Campaign has been launched in the district. Under the campaign, water hearings will be organised from January 13 across the IMC area, other urban local bodies and rural areas. Complaints related to drinking water issues will be heard and resolved on the spot during these hearings.

Collector Shivam Verma has directed that no negligence regarding water quality will be tolerated and that prompt resolution of water-related problems must be ensured.

A meeting to ensure effective implementation of the Clean Water Campaign was held at the Collector’s office on Monday under the chairmanship of Collector Shivam Verma. IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal and officers from concerned departments were present. During the meeting, detailed information was shared on the campaign’s execution. IMC Commissioner Singhal briefed officials on the campaign framework and the water hearings.

GIS mapping

The government will also map water and sewer pipelines on GIS platforms, identify leakages and prevent contamination. Regular testing of water quality, monitoring of sewage treatment plants (STPs), and inspection of all drinking water sources will be done.