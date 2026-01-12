MP Start-Up Summit 2026: 'India Will Soon Become World’s Third Largest Economy,' Says CM Mohan Yadav In Bhopal; Extends Support To Youths' Start-Up Ideas

MP Start-Up Summit 2026: 'India Will Soon Become World’s Third Largest Economy,' Says CM Mohan Yadav In Bhopal | Mohan Yadav / X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that India will soon become the world’s third largest economy, highlighting the growing strength of start-ups in the country.

He was addressing the second and concluding day of the Madhya Pradesh Start-Up Summit 2026 held at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal.

The Chief Minister said India is already the fourth largest economy in the world and is moving rapidly towards becoming the third largest.

उद्यमिता, व्यापार और नवाचार मध्यप्रदेश के संस्कार में है...



आज स्वामी विवेकानंद जी की जयंती पर भोपाल में आयोजित 'मध्यप्रदेश स्टार्टअप समिट-2026' में देश भर से पधारे उद्यमियों और निवेशकों से संवाद किया। इस अवसर पर युवाओं को 'मध्यप्रदेश स्टार्टअप राज्य स्तरीय अवॉर्ड' से सम्मानित…

3rd rank in start-ups

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain said that the start-up ecosystem has expanded the imagination of youth, who now see themselves as wealth creators. He said India ranks third globally in terms of the number of start-ups.

“The idea of solving problems is at the heart of every start-up. If you have an idea, the government is there to support you,” he added.

Jain also said that success often comes after many failures and youth should not be afraid of failing.

MSME Minister Chetanya Kashyap said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav understood the importance of start-ups and introduced relevant policies to promote them.

Young entrepreneurs from far-flung areas of the state participated in the summit. Awards were presented in categories such as Best Growth Start-Up and others.

Several start-ups also set up stalls at the venue to showcase their work and explain the services they provide to clients.