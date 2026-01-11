MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off 1101 Tractors To Launch 'Krishi Kalyan Varsh', Himself Drives Tractor To Extend Govt's Support To Farmers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav launched Farmer Welfare Year 2026 as he flagged off a farmers' rally of approximately 1101 tractors in Bhopal on Sunday.

He showed a green flag to the tractors at the RTO office on Kokta Bypass in the capital. CM Yadav himself drove a tractor and participated in the rally. Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana and MLA Rameshwar Sharma also rode tractors to show the government's support to the farmers.

At the main event held at Jamburi Ground, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav launched the e-Development Portal, the Agri Stack distribution system, and the fertiliser supply portal. Under this new system, farmers will now be able to easily book and receive direct delivery of fertilisers through the portal and mobile app. This will save farmers from having to wander around searching for fertilisers. CM says, 'We delivered on our promises.'

Addressing the programme, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav chanted slogans praising Lord Balram, the god of farmers. He said that the tradition of living in harmony with nature exists only in India. To make the Farmer Welfare Year effective, the government has brought together not only the agriculture department but also 16 related ministries to increase farmers' income in the villages.

मध्‍यप्रदेश "किसान कल्याण वर्ष" मनाने वाला देश का पहला राज्य है...



आज जम्बूरी मैदान, भोपाल में "कृषक कल्याण वर्ष-2026" का शुभारंभ कर विभिन्न योजनाओं के हितग्राहियों को हितलाभ वितरित किया। इस अवसर पर ई-विकास वितरण एवं कृषि उर्वरक आपूर्ति समाधान (विकास पोर्टल) की शुरुआत करने के… pic.twitter.com/IHjXDX011R — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 11, 2026

Expressing delight at the enthusiasm of farmers during the tractor rally, Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that the rally was not merely an event but a powerful symbol of farmers’ unity, confidence, and the state government’s farmer-friendly vision. He said the event reflects the government’s firm commitment to prioritising agriculture and taking continuous, concrete steps in the interest of farmers.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said that the Congress could not spend even on building dams on the rivers to facilitate irrigation, while the BJP government has given a new direction to the development of the state.

CM Yadav said that his government has provided Rs. 1500 per month to the Ladli Behna (beloved sisters) scheme beneficiaries. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides Rs. 6000 under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan added another Rs. 6000, thus starting a system of providing Rs. 12,000 annually to farmers.