MP News: 'Such Language Is Condemnable,' Says Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Over MLA Phool Singh Baraiya's Controversial Remarks -- VIDEO |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia strongly criticised Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya over his controversial remarks comparing the condition of SC/ST MLAs and MPs to that of dogs, and demanding a separate electorate.

Scindia said the use of such language for elected representatives was highly condemnable.

‘Such language must be avoided’

Speaking to the media, he said, “Aise shabdon ka prayog, jan pratinidhi ke liye karna badi ninda janak baat hai. Jan pratinidhi accha ho bura ho, kaisa ho, wo janta se chuna hua aata hai, aise shabdon ka prayog thoda, apne acharan par thoda nigah rakhni chahiya…..(To use such words, for a public representative is condemnable. Whether he/she is good or bad, they are elected by the people. Such a language must be avoided.)

‘SIR is being carried out since first PM’

Regarding concerns about ‘SIR,’ the leader said, “Or jahan tak SIR ki baat hai, maine ye baar-baar kaha hai, ye pehli baar nhi ho rahi hai. Desh ke pehle Pradhan Mantri ke zamane se, har dashak me hoti aa rahi hai, har sarkaar me hoti aa rahi hai. Un logon ko appatti hai jinko swacchta se dar hai, ya theek tareeke se voting ki prakriya se dar hai! Or ya to mai kahu ki haar se dar hai….(As far as SIR is concerned, I have said this repeatedly - it is not happening for the first time. It has been carried out every decade since the time of the country’s first Prime Minister and under every government. Those opposing it are either afraid of transparency or of a proper voting process, or simply afraid of defeat.)”

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya says, "... Babasaheb Ambedkar regretted greatly that if there had been a separate electorate... We say, why don't our MLAs, our MPs speak up? Because they have come from a joint electorate. They cannot speak. Babasaheb… pic.twitter.com/HFOMoiUIRl — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 14, 2026

‘Can’t comment on Digvijay Singh’

Responding to a question about senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s decision not to go to the Rajya Sabha, Scindia said he never understood what Digvijaya Singh wanted even when he was in the Congress, and now that he is no longer in the party, he cannot comment on it.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Indore on the 17th, Scindia said that in a democracy, anyone is free to go anywhere.