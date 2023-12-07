Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya Walks The Talk, Blackens Face After BJP's Landslide Victory (Pics Inside)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping up with his promise, Congress MLA from Bhander seat in Datia district Phool Singh Baraiya had blackened his face outside Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Thursday. Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Digvijaya Singh had applied small patches of black ink on Bariya's face.

A large crowd had gathered at Ravindra Bhavan road as the Congress MLA walked the talk.

Ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, had promised to blacken his face in case BJP wins more than 50 seats.

"I can guarantee that BJP cannot win more than 50 seats in the state elections. And, if the party manages to cross the number, I promise to paint my face with black ink outside Raj Bhavan in the state capital," Baraiya had said while addressing a public gathering.

However, on December 3, when the public's verdict was announced and BJP got a whopping majority of 166 seats, questions started doing rounds, reminding the Congress MLA of his 'promise'.

Speaking to media-persons, he had said, "I stand by my words. I will blacken my face at sharp 2pm on December 7."

Talking about the BJP's landslide victory in the election results, Baraiya accused BJP of buying votes. He alleged that the BJP had sent envelopes filled with notes to purchase public votes. "They have conspired to win the elections. I had to travel a lot for campaigning. I met people belonging to different castes and constituencies, but nowhere I had felt public's inclination towards the saffron party."