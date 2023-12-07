Bhopal: Cong Leader Blackens Face In Support Of Baraiya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress Kisan Morcha general secretary Yogesh Dandautiya blacked his face on Wednesday in Gwalior to express his solidarity with the party colleague Phoolsingh Baraiya, who recently won election from Bhander seat in Datia.

Before the Assembly elections, Baraiya had pledged to blacken his face with his own hand in front of the Raj Bhavan if the BJP would get even 50 seats in MP assembly polls 2023. Standing by his pledge, Baraiya is going to blacken his face on Thursday at 2 pm.

Dandautiya said that he has blackened his face to support Baraiya and wishes to remain faithful to him. He further said that he has painted his face black to show his soladirity with Baraiya and also in respect of Dalits.

On Tuesday, the newly elected Congress candidate Baraiya announced, "I stand by my statement. Though I want to make it clear that had the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a fair election today, I can say in writing that the BJP had not gotten enough votes in Madhya Pradesh to win even its 50 seats in the state. Even if I have to red our face by shedding blood to save the country, democracy and the Constitution, we will do it."When reminded about his words regarding the blackening of face, Baraiya announced a fixed date and time to do so and said, "I will fulfill it on December 7 at 2 pm."