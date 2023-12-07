Bhopal: Woman Lodges FIR Against Beau For Rape

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman from Narmadapuram district, who was about to get married to a man from Sohagpur, has approached the Ayodhya Nagar police alleging that his beau had raped her in Bhopal, the police said on Wednesday.

The police added that they have registered a case against the accused and are looking for him. The woman had registered a similar case against another man in 2020 too, police said.

Investigating officer (IO) Gaurav Singh said that the 24-year-old woman, a native of Narmadapuram, has been residing with her family here in Bhopal for the last few years. She used to work at a call centre. In June, her marriage was fixed to a man named Vijay Ahirwar, a resident of Sohagpur. The woman in her police complaint stated that on October 23, Ahirwar came to her house to visit her, and allegedly raped her, promising to marry her as soon as possible.

She added that on Tuesday, when she had been speaking to Ahirwar over the phone, he reneged on his promise to marry her, after which she approached the police on Wednesday and lodged a rape complaint against him.

The police have begun searching for the accused. During the probe, the police learnt that the woman holds a criminal record too. She had lodged a rape FIR against a man in Narmadapuram in 2020, and had attacked a cab driver in Bhopal in 2021, owing to which she was imprisoned for some time.