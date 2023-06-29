Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Phool Singh Baraiya gave an open challenge to State Home Minister Narottam Mishra to win Datia in upcoming assembly elections.

Bariya was addressing the Mandalam sector congress meeting in Bhander block of Datia district on Thursday.

"If you are your father's son, then try and win Datia this time...I challenge you," Phool Singh Baraiya was heard using foul language as he challenged the home minister.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video of the speech is taking rounds on the internet and gathering headlines.

Phool Singh Baraiya said that if BJP gets more than 50 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, then he will blacken his face in front of Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.

Reacting to this, senior BJP leaders said that Phool Singh Baraiya should be ready to blacken his face because BJP is going to win Madhya Pradesh again with a thumping majority in the upcoming assembly elections.

At present, no reaction of Home Minister Narottam Mishra has come to the fore regarding this statement.