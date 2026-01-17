MP News: Congress Leaders Observe 24-Hour Fast Over Water Quality In Jabalpur, Chhatarpur After Indore Tragedy; Warn Municipal Corporation

Jabalpur/Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): After the contaminated water tragedy killed 24 people in Indore, the Congress party staged a protest in front of the Municipal Corporation office in Jabalpur and Chhatarpur on Saturday. The party leaders and workers observed a 24-hour fast as part of the protest and warned administration to ensure clean drinking water for the residents.

The Congress leaders alleged that just like Indore, where the supply of contaminated water created a serious public health crisis, a similar situation is slowly developing in Jabalpur.

And, Chhatarpur Congress Committee observed a one-day collective fast at Chhatrasal Chowk to demand justice for families of the 23 people who died after drinking contaminated and sewage-mixed water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, and to support the MNREGA Bachao Sangram.

They also accused the government of weakening the MNREGA scheme, saying it is hurting the poor, labourers, and rural communities, and warned that Congress will continue to protest any attempt to dilute the employment guarantee programme.

Claim dirty water in the city

They claimed that in many areas of the city, residents are receiving dirty, foul-smelling, and impure drinking water.

According to the party, this has increased the risk of water-borne diseases, especially among children and the elderly.

During the protest, leaders said that despite repeated complaints from locals, the Municipal Corporation has taken no action, showing a careless attitude towards the issue.

The Congress leaders made it clear that the protest will not be limited to a single day. They announced that the party will launch a phased agitation against the contaminated water issue. As part of this plan, Congress workers will hold continuous protests in front of the Municipal Corporation office for one week to put pressure on the administration.

Read Also Indore Water Tragedy: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Meet Bhagirathpura Victims On January 17

The party also announced that after the dharna, a torch march will be organised to spread awareness among the public about the drinking water problem. In addition, Congress plans to form human chains on major roads across the city to highlight the issue and draw public attention.

Congress leaders warned that if the Municipal Corporation fails to improve water quality and take action against responsible officials soon, such protests will continue. A large number of Congress workers and local residents took part in the protest.

The protest reflects that it has added pressure on civic authorities to address the issue without delay.