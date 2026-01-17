 Indore Water Tragedy: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Meet Bhagirathpura Victims On January 17
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Indore on Saturday to meet victims and families affected by the Bhagirathpura water contamination outbreak. He will visit Bombay Hospital and the locality to offer condolences. The visit aims to highlight the crisis and advocate long-term solutions. State Congress and senior BJP leaders have acknowledged the need for urgent action on water quality.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Indore Water Tragedy: Rahul Gandhi To Meet Bhagirathpura Victims On January 17 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Indore on Saturday to meet families and patients affected by the recent vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak linked to water contamination in the Bhagirathpura area of the city. The visit was announced by the party on Friday.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari claimed that 24 people have died after consuming contaminated water, with eight to ten patients in critical condition. The state government, however, has officially reported the toll at seven, including a five-month-old infant.

During his visit, Gandhi is scheduled to meet affected patients receiving treatment at Bombay Hospital and also visit Bhagirathpura to meet families of victims and offer condolences. Patwari said the Congress had planned to organise a conference in Gandhi’s presence to discuss long-term solutions, involving intellectuals, environmentalists, and municipal councillors, but permission from the administration was denied.

Responding to Gandhi’s visit, former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan welcomed the move, saying, “The opposition should do its work with full force in a democracy. Let him come. If he gives some good suggestions, the concerned people should consider them.” Mahajan had met Patwari a day prior at her residence, where both leaders discussed the diarrhoea outbreak and possible measures to address the crisis.

Gandhi’s visit is expected to highlight the severity of the water contamination issue and bring renewed attention to the need for immediate action to improve drinking water quality in Indore.

