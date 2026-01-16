Indore Water Deaths: Narmada Water Supply Restored In Tragedy-Hit Bhagirathpura; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Drinks Tap Water To Assure Safety-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the recent Bhagirathpura water contamination tragedy, in a significant development, the Indore Municipal Corporation on Thursday resumed Narmada water supply in parts of the affected area, after multiple rounds of testing confirmed the water to be safe for consumption.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav personally visited Bhagirathpura to review the situation on the ground. In a symbolic gesture aimed at restoring public confidence after the tragedy that claimed 23 lives due to contaminated water, the Mayor filled a glass directly from a tap under the Narmada water supply and drank it to demonstrate its quality.

Officials said that coordinated efforts by the municipal corporation, district administration, health department and local representatives have been underway for the past several days to provide relief and carry out corrective measures in the area. Continuous water sampling and laboratory testing were conducted over the last three days to ensure that all prescribed safety parameters were met.

According to the Mayor, after water samples consistently met quality standards, Narmada water supply has been restarted in nearly 30 percent of Bhagirathpura, benefiting an estimated population of around 15,000 residents. He reiterated that the restoration is being carried out in a phased manner, with close monitoring of water quality.

FPJ Shorts

Read Also Indore Water Deaths: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Meet Families Of Victims On January 17

The Mayor appealed to residents to remain cautious despite the resumption of supply and advised them to boil drinking water as a precautionary measure. He also urged citizens to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the civic body and the health department.

“Public safety is our top priority. If any inconvenience or abnormality is noticed, residents should immediately inform the municipal corporation or district administration so that swift corrective action can be taken,” Bhargav said.

The Bhagirathpura area had been in focus after a major water contamination incident earlier, which led to widespread illness and deaths, triggering public outrage. Authorities have assured that stricter monitoring and preventive mechanisms are now in place to prevent a recurrence of such a tragedy.