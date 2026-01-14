 Indore Water Deaths: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Meet Families Of Victims On January 17
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Bhagirathpura on Saturday to meet families affected by deaths caused by contaminated water. He will also meet Congress corporators and address party leaders protesting across the state over the Bhagirathpura deaths, MGNREGA changes and water audit issues.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Meet Families Hit By Water Deaths In Indore | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Bhagirathpura in Indore on Saturday to meet families who lost members due to contaminated water, party leaders said on Wednesday.

During his visit, he will attend different programmes. State general secretary Sanjay Kamle said Rahul Gandhi will meet affected family members and later hold a meeting with all elected members of the civic body belonging to Congress.

He will also address party leaders gathered for demonstrations at 71 district headquarters across the state. On Saturday, Congress leaders will stage protests focusing on three issues -- Bhagirathpura deaths, changes in MGNREGA to G RAM G, and water audit.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP government and Indore officials for failing to provide even clean drinking water to the public. He took to X (formerly twitter) and wrote "Indore me paani nahi zeher bata jaa raha hai aur prashaasan kumbhkarni neend me raha" (Indore administration is sleeping like Kumbhakaran while poison-- in the name of water is being fed to public in Indore).

article-image

Notably, congress took out an intensified demonstartion called 'Nyay Yatra' to protest Indore water deaths. Congress chief Jitu Patwari, LoP Umang Singhar and hundreds of party workers participated in the protest

