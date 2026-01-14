Indore Water Deaths: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Meet Families Of Victims On January 17

MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Meet Families Hit By Water Deaths In Indore | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Bhagirathpura in Indore on Saturday to meet families who lost members due to contaminated water, party leaders said on Wednesday.

During his visit, he will attend different programmes. State general secretary Sanjay Kamle said Rahul Gandhi will meet affected family members and later hold a meeting with all elected members of the civic body belonging to Congress.

He will also address party leaders gathered for demonstrations at 71 district headquarters across the state. On Saturday, Congress leaders will stage protests focusing on three issues -- Bhagirathpura deaths, changes in MGNREGA to G RAM G, and water audit.

इंदौर में पानी नहीं, ज़हर बंटा और प्रशासन कुंभकर्णी नींद में रहा।



घर-घर मातम है, गरीब बेबस हैं - और ऊपर से BJP नेताओं के अहंकारी बयान। जिनके घरों में चूल्हा बुझा है, उन्हें सांत्वना चाहिए थी; सरकार ने घमंड परोस दिया।



लोगों ने बार-बार गंदे, बदबूदार पानी की शिकायत की - फिर भी… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2026

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP government and Indore officials for failing to provide even clean drinking water to the public. He took to X (formerly twitter) and wrote "Indore me paani nahi zeher bata jaa raha hai aur prashaasan kumbhkarni neend me raha" (Indore administration is sleeping like Kumbhakaran while poison-- in the name of water is being fed to public in Indore).

Notably, congress took out an intensified demonstartion called 'Nyay Yatra' to protest Indore water deaths. Congress chief Jitu Patwari, LoP Umang Singhar and hundreds of party workers participated in the protest