Indore Water Tragedy: Another Death Reported In Bhagirathpura; Toll Rises To 24 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhagirathpura area witnessed another death on Thursday morning, taking the toll from suspected water contamination to 24. The situation in the locality remains dire, with three other patients currently on ventilator support, while new cases of diarrhoea continue to be reported.

The latest victim has been identified as 78-year-old Subhadrabai Panwar, who passed away during treatment at a private hospital. She had been battling severe complications believed to have arisen from the consumption of contaminated drinking water.

According to the victim’s family, Subhadrabai’s health began to deteriorate shortly after she drank the water supplied to the area. She was initially admitted to a private hospital on December 29 but was discharged two days later. However, her condition worsened rapidly, and subsequent medical examinations revealed that the infection had severely damaged her kidneys and liver.

Her son Manish Panwar expressed his anguish saying that his mother had no prior health issues such as hypertension or diabetes. He also highlighted the massive financial burden on the family, stating they spent approximately Rs 1.20 lakh on her treatment, following a previous Rs 38,000 bill for his wife’s recovery from the same illness.

Meanwhile, the Health Department maintains that the outbreak is slowly being contained. According to official data, out of 441 total hospitalisations since the start of the outbreak, 424 patients have recovered and returned home.

Currently, 10 patients remain in general wards and 6 are in the ICU. Medical officials said that of the 116 patients who attended the OPD on Thursday, only 6 showed symptoms of diarrhoea and were discharged after receiving primary treatment.