MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Meets PM Narendra Modi, Invites To Lay Power Station Foundation Expansion |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

He invited Modi to lay the foundation for the expansion of the Gadarwara thermal power station. The Gadarwara super thermal power station of NTPC has been allowed to expand 1600 MW power generation capacity.

The cost of the project, to be completed by 2029-30, is Rs 20,446 crore. It is based on the modern ultra-supercritical technology.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी से आज नई दिल्ली में भेंट कर उनका मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त किया।



इस अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री जी को 'नक्सल मुक्त मध्यप्रदेश' के लक्ष्य को समय से पूर्व पूर्ण करने की जानकारी दी। सरकार की 2 वर्षों की उपलब्धियों, आगामी कार्ययोजना एवं 'समृद्ध… pic.twitter.com/T9XdyFlCfX — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 15, 2026

Air-cooled condenser technology has been used in the project, which reduces the use of water by one third. Yadav also informed Modi about the development work going on in the state.

The Chief Minister told the Prime Minister about the wiping out of Maoists from the state. Yadav said a micro development plan was prepared for the development of 100 Maoist-hit villages.

Yadav said the state was celebrating the current year as Kisan Kalyan Varsh. He also informed the Prime Minister that a calendar of activities was issued for the occasion. He said more than 16 departments would work for it. Yadav informed Modi about the work going on in the industrial sector.