Bhopal News: City To Witness India's First Mythological Dome About ‘Mahabharat’; CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Dome And Nine-Day Conclave On January 16

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopallites will witness India's first mythological dome at Bharat Bhavan under a conclave ‘Mahabharat’. The immersive dome theatre by Amartyalok Tales, Mumbai, offers audiences an unprecedented experience in 3D form and AI-based technology.

The screens surround the audience, extending not only above but also below, onto the floor. As audiences enter, they don't just watch a film; they step into the world of the story and become a part of it.

The first presentation being showcased in the theatre is Narayan: Sarvam, a 6-minute immersive film based on the 12th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, culminating in the magnificent Vishwaroop Darshan of Lord Krishna.

The voice of Lord Krishna in the film is by the renowned actor Saurabh Raj Jain. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the unique dome theatre as well as the nine-day event, organised by Veer Bharat Nyas on Friday. This project has been conceptualized by Nitin Gupta, who has also been the creative producer of several acclaimed mythological serials on Indian television, such as Mahabharat, Radha Krishna, Karmaphal Daata Shani, and Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.

“Our aim and mission is to bring our culture and history to the next generation through the most advanced technology, enabling them to connect emotionally with their roots,” said director, Amartyalok Tales, Nitanshi K Gupta.

Besides, a dance drama ‘Karmchkakra ki Gatha,’ directed by Piyal Bhattacharya and Maitreyi Pahari will be held on the inaugural day of the event. It will be followed by a play ‘Karn,’ by a theatre group from Indonesia.