MP News: Two Youths Seriously Injured By Chinese Kite String In Ashoknagar |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): The fear following the Makar Sankranti festival continues as two youths were seriously injured after their throats were slit by a Chinese kite string, officials said on Thursday.

According to information, the latest incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district on Thursday afternoon.

It is said that the incident occurred when the men were riding motorcycles on a major overbridge in Ashoknagar. They were travelling in opposite directions and the sharp kite string got tangled around their necks.

The two injured victims have been identified as Sanjay Ahirwar (19) of Khadichara village and Naresh Ahirwar (32) of Shankarpur village.

Sanjay’s throat was cut more than halfway, while Naresh suffered injuries from his ear to cheek and part of his neck.

Both bikes fell on the road following the incident.

Sanjay was travelling with his friend Bittu, while Naresh was also accompanied by another youth.

The pillion riders escaped unhurt. Locals rushed the injured to the district hospital for treatment. Police reached the spot, seized the kite string and began further action.

Indore declared Chinese strings ‘illegal’

Just ahead of Makar Sankranti, Indore Collector Shivam Verma issued an order warning people against using Chinese Manjha, citing accidents and bird deaths linked to it.

“The message is clear. The joy of any festival cannot come at the cost of someone’s life,” the Collector said.

He said the use of Chinese kite string is already banned under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, but its illegal use continues in some areas.

Four people were injured within a few hours on Wednesday after coming in contact with banned Chinese kite strings during the Makar Sankranti festival.

One of the victims, who was employed at a petrol pump, was critically injured and was admitted to a city hospital for treatment. The sharp string cut their necks and faces, triggering panic among residents.