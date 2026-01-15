 MP News: Two Youths Seriously Injured By Chinese Kite String In Ashoknagar
Two youths were seriously injured in Ashoknagar after a sharp Chinese kite string slit their throats while they were riding motorcycles on a major overbridge. The victims, identified as Sanjay Ahirwar and Naresh Ahirwar, were travelling in opposite directions when the string got entangled around their necks. Both were rushed to hospital, while police seized the string and initiated action.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): The fear following the Makar Sankranti festival continues as two youths were seriously injured after their throats were slit by a Chinese kite string, officials said on Thursday.

According to information, the latest incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district on Thursday afternoon.

It is said that the incident occurred when the men were riding motorcycles on a major overbridge in Ashoknagar. They were travelling in opposite directions and the sharp kite string got tangled around their necks. 

The two injured victims have been identified as Sanjay Ahirwar (19) of Khadichara village and Naresh Ahirwar (32) of Shankarpur village. 

Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Marker Pens Used Instead Of Indelible Ink, Complaint Raises Voting Irregularity Fears
Swaraj Engines Q3 Profit Climbs 32% To ₹42.1 Crore On Strong Volume Growth
Navi Mumbai Civic Election 2026: Polling Marred By Chaos, MCC Violation Allegations And Voter Confusion Across Wards
Meet Talwiinder's Ex-Girlfriend & Goa-Based Model Who Left Cryptic Advice On Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend
Sanjay’s throat was cut more than halfway, while Naresh suffered injuries from his ear to cheek and part of his neck. 

Both bikes fell on the road following the incident.

Sanjay was travelling with his friend Bittu, while Naresh was also accompanied by another youth. 

The pillion riders escaped unhurt. Locals rushed the injured to the district hospital for treatment. Police reached the spot, seized the kite string and began further action.

FP Photo

Indore declared Chinese strings ‘illegal’

Just ahead of Makar Sankranti, Indore Collector Shivam Verma issued an order warning people against using Chinese Manjha, citing accidents and bird deaths linked to it.

“The message is clear. The joy of any festival cannot come at the cost of someone’s life,” the Collector said.

He said the use of Chinese kite string is already banned under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, but its illegal use continues in some areas.

Indore News: Chinese Manjha Injures Four, One Critical
article-image

However…

Four people were injured within a few hours on Wednesday after coming in contact with banned Chinese kite strings during the Makar Sankranti festival.

One of the victims, who was employed at a petrol pump, was critically injured and was admitted to a city hospital for treatment. The sharp string cut their necks and faces, triggering panic among residents.

MP News: Elderly Man Beaten, Held Hostage Over Witchcraft Suspicion in Chhatarpur; FIR Registered
article-image

