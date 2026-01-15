Indore News: Chinese Manjha Injures Four, One Critical

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were injured within a few hours on Wednesday after coming in contact with banned Chinese kite string in different areas of the city on Makar Sankranti Festival.

One of them, who is employed at a petrol pump in the city, was injured critically and he is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. The sharp string cut their necks and faces, causing panic among residents.

Teen Imli Bridge

According to the police, the first incident happened near Teen Imli Bridge under the Bhanwarkuan area on Wednesday afternoon. A young man riding a bike had his throat cut by Chinese manjha and started bleeding heavily on the road.

He was rushed to the hospital. Police said that he is not in condition to give a statement. The injured person was identified as Hemraj Chourasia, a resident of Chandmari Ka Bhatta area of the city.

He works at a petrol pump and was going to meet his relatives in Mangliya after finishing his duty. People present at the spot immediately helped him and took him to the hospital.

Pardeshipura

The second incident took place in the Pardeshipura area. Mahesh Soni, a resident of Nanda Nagar, suffered a neck injury after coming in contact with Chinese manjha. He was also admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Juni Indore

The third incident reported from Juni Indore area. The injured man named Prem Bhandari, a resident of Tillore village, works as a milk delivery man. While crossing the Juni Indore bridge on his bike, the kite string suddenly came in front of him. He tried to save himself but the string injured his neck. He received eight stitches.

Ramanand Nagar

The fourth incident happened in Ramanand Nagar where Madhav Vasunia, was seriously injured on his face by a Chinese kite string. He received around ten stitches. He was first taken to the district hospital and later shifted to a private hospital. Madhav said he was going to buy a kite when the string suddenly came in front of him. He tried to avoid it, but his beard and face were cut.

These incidents have once again raised serious concerns about the use of banned Chinese manjha in the city. Despite strict rules, people are still using it, putting lives at risk. Police have appealed to citizens to avoid using dangerous kite strings and to report anyone selling or using banned manjha.

12 arrested for using selling and storing banned kite string

City police intensified their drive against the sale and use of banned Chinese manja, which is dangerous for humans, birds, and animals, and arrested 12 people involved in selling and storing banned kite string in the city, police said on Wednesday.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that the teams from different police stations conducted special checking drives and registered eight cases. A total of 12 people were arrested and banned Chinese manjha was seized from their possession. Legal action has been taken under relevant sections against the accused.

In Sadar Bazar, police arrested Ashfaq Ali from Bhisti Mohalla for selling banned manjha. In Gandhi Nagar, Praveen Rathore was caught with Chinese manjha. In Rajendra Nagar, Dinesh Piple was arrested with the banned string. In Sanyogitaganj, Uday Kaithwas and Mohammad Kabir were caught while carrying Chinese manja. In Hira Nagar, Sunil Meena was arrested. In Banganga, Geeta Diwakar was caught with the banned manjha. In Chhatri Pura, Rahul Bhati was arrested, and in Annapurna area, Harvansh Tejwani, Sanjay Tejwani, Braj Mohan Sharma and Karan Chawla were caught with banned manjha and kites.

Police are also investigating the source of supply and sellers involved in this illegal trade. The Indore Police have clearly warned that selling, storing or using Chinese manjha is a serious crime and can lead to strict punishment.